April Fools Horoscopes

Aries

The voices in your head are real. You are special.

Taurus

Be wary of George this week. MEEEOOW

Gemini

Food poisoning is imminent

Cancer

Listen to Nickelback, you might learn a thing or two

Leo

It’s not imposter syndrome if you’re actually the imposter.

Virgo

Your best friend will be semi-aquatic

Libra

WAKE UP, WAKE UP, WAKE UP

Scorpio

THERE ARE BUGS UNDER YOUR SKIN

Sagittarius

47

Capricorn

Times New Roman is the preferred font for APA Style

Aquarius

All of the above

Pisces

Consume Froot Loops to maintain your safety.