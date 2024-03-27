The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 03/27/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingMarch 27, 2024

April Fools Horoscopes
April Fools Horoscopes
by Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Web Editor • March 27, 2024

Aries The voices in your head are real. You are special. Taurus Be wary of George this week. MEEEOOW Gemini Food poisoning is...

Women’s History Month: Who’s really celebrating women?
Women’s History Month: Who’s really celebrating women?
by Chloe Peck, News Editor • March 27, 2024

 Although ideal, it’s unrealistic to assume women spend the entire month of March blissfully celebrating their lives as women, especially...

April Fools Horoscopes

by Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Web Editor
March 27, 2024
April Fools Horoscopes

Aries

The voices in your head are real. You are special.

Taurus

Be wary of George this week. MEEEOOW

Gemini

Food poisoning is imminent

Cancer

Listen to Nickelback, you might learn a thing or two

Leo

It’s not imposter syndrome if you’re actually the imposter.

Virgo

Your best friend will be semi-aquatic

Libra

WAKE UP, WAKE UP, WAKE UP

Scorpio

THERE ARE BUGS UNDER YOUR SKIN

Sagittarius

47

Capricorn

Times New Roman is the preferred font for APA Style

Aquarius

All of the above

Pisces

Consume Froot Loops to maintain your safety.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Adam Weiner aka Low Cut Connie, frontman of the band.
Feel it in your soul: Low Cut Connie is coming to Des Moines
Review: Madame Web another superhero flop?
Review: "Madame Web" another superhero flop?
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Listicle: Help create the soundtrack of Simpson
Artist, Jean-Marie Salem (left) explains her sculpture to her friends who surprised her at the gallery presentation. Salem’s work revolves around her race and she implements balance and illusions into her sculptures.
Unveiling Herstory: Celebrating Women's Lives and Work in Art
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
More in Uncategorized
Jack Strub is thrilled to be returning to Whoville with “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” this season.
Alumni Jack Strub is taking on the real world
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
End of an NFL era?
End of an NFL era?
The Stress of Meal Plans
The Stress of Meal Plans
Review: “The Record” in full
Review: “The Record” in full
March Madness Mayhem: Battle of the brackets
March Madness Mayhem: Battle of the brackets
About the Contributor
Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Website Editor

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest