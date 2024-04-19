Horoscopes – the best way for the signs to kick off the summer

Aries: Try a new hiking spot, challenge yourself and explore all summer long.

Taurus: Unlock your creativity by making homemade ice cream. Try to come up with the best new flavor.

Gemini: Host a BBQ with all of your summer favorites and surround yourself with your closest friends.

Cancer: Enjoy the beach all summer long, anything from surfing to reading a good book.

Leo: Go to an amusement park and try to ride all of the roller coasters.

Virgo: Find somewhere to relax, connect with nature and get lost in a good book.

Libra: Go on the ultimate summer road trip. Whether alone or with friends; two hours away or 30, make sure to pack snacks and have your playlist ready.

Scorpio: Grab your marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers and get ready to host the best campfire of the summer.

Sagittarius: Start your summer garden. Plant some herbs, wildflowers or vegetables – whatever you’d like.

Capricorn: You can be a total foodie. Plan a potluck picnic in the park so everyone can bring their own dish.

Aquarius: There is nothing like the joy of dancing and singing with your friends. Get out to your first outdoor concert of the season.

Pisces: Work on your dive, cannonball or even just lounge in a floatie at the pool.