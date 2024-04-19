The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
Review: The Tortured Poets Department
Review: "The Tortured Poets Department"
by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager • April 19, 2024

Well, hello there, fellow tortured poets. I’m glad you’re here. At least “here” on The Simpsonian website. This is my final review of...

SCTV 4/18/24 Final Episode of Semester
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingApril 18, 2024

Jay Byers
Byers reflects on his first year as Simpson's president
by Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Writer • April 17, 2024

“I remember the first time I stepped foot on campus, and I thought, ‘wow, what a beautiful place. This looks like what a college is supposed...

Horoscopes – the best way for the signs to kick off the summer

by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024
Horoscopes - the best way for the signs to kick off the summer

Aries: Try a new hiking spot, challenge yourself and explore all summer long. 

 

Taurus: Unlock your creativity by making homemade ice cream. Try to come up with the best new flavor.

 

Gemini: Host a BBQ with all of your summer favorites and surround yourself with your closest friends.

 

Cancer: Enjoy the beach all summer long, anything from surfing to reading a good book. 

 

Leo: Go to an amusement park and try to ride all of the roller coasters.

 

Virgo: Find somewhere to relax, connect with nature and get lost in a good book. 

 

Libra: Go on the ultimate summer road trip. Whether alone or with friends; two hours away or 30, make sure to pack snacks and have your playlist ready. 

 

Scorpio: Grab your marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers and get ready to host the best campfire of the summer. 

 

Sagittarius: Start your summer garden. Plant some herbs, wildflowers or vegetables – whatever you’d like. 

 

Capricorn: You can be a total foodie. Plan a potluck picnic in the park so everyone can bring their own dish.

 

Aquarius: There is nothing like the joy of dancing and singing with your friends. Get out to your first outdoor concert of the season. 

 

Pisces: Work on your dive, cannonball or even just lounge in a floatie at the pool. 
Kyrsten Rehberg
Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter

