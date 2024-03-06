Horoscopes

Aries

Just chill baby. Enjoy spring break and recollect yourself. You need it and deserve it.

Taurus

Self-care is a slippery slope. It may be time to put the work in and hit the grind.

Gemini

People love to hear your stories. Just please don’t talk so damn loudly.

Cancer

You’re definitely forgetting something important today.

Leo

Shine bright. Be proud of your accomplishments this week.

Virgo

Find beauty in imperfection and you will only grow in both your creativity and overall quality of life.

Libra

Balance is important but often overstated.

Scorpio

You’re changing. Molding like Play-Doh. It’s probably for the better.

Sagittarius

Keep your head up. You have it more together than you think.

Capricorn

Touch grass. I’m not bullying, go outside for real. It’s beautiful out.

Aquarius

Be nice. It’s nice.

Pisces

Pick a route. Versatility will not be your strength.