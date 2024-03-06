The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
SCTV 3/06/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam Hying March 6, 2024

Photo Taken By: Michael Madeira in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
What are you doing for spring break
by Michael Madeira, Staff Reporter • March 6, 2024

When I asked around campus, “What are you doing over spring break?” the typical answer was “going home” or “chillin’.” A typical...

Review: Madame Web another superhero flop?
Review: "Madame Web" another superhero flop?
by Josephine Brockman, Staff Reporter • March 6, 2024

If you thought “Morbius” was a flop, you’re not gonna wanna watch “Madame Web.” The writing was cheesy, the timeline was hard to follow,...

Horoscopes

by Caleb Geer, Ad Manager and Website Editor
March 6, 2024
Horoscopes

Aries

Just chill baby. Enjoy spring break and recollect yourself. You need it and deserve it.

Taurus

Self-care is a slippery slope. It may be time to put the work in and hit the grind.

Gemini

People love to hear your stories. Just please don’t talk so damn loudly.

Cancer

You’re definitely forgetting something important today.

Leo

Shine bright. Be proud of your accomplishments this week.

Virgo

Find beauty in imperfection and you will only grow in both your creativity and overall quality of life.

Libra

Balance is important but often overstated.

Scorpio

You’re changing. Molding like Play-Doh. It’s probably for the better.

Sagittarius

Keep your head up. You have it more together than you think.

Capricorn

Touch grass. I’m not bullying, go outside for real. It’s beautiful out.

Aquarius

Be nice. It’s nice.

Pisces

Pick a route. Versatility will not be your strength.

About the Contributor
Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Website Editor

