Horoscopes

Aries
Just chill baby. Enjoy spring break and recollect yourself. You need it and deserve it.
Taurus
Self-care is a slippery slope. It may be time to put the work in and hit the grind.
Gemini
People love to hear your stories. Just please don’t talk so damn loudly.
Cancer
You’re definitely forgetting something important today.
Leo
Shine bright. Be proud of your accomplishments this week.
Virgo
Find beauty in imperfection and you will only grow in both your creativity and overall quality of life.
Libra
Balance is important but often overstated.
Scorpio
You’re changing. Molding like Play-Doh. It’s probably for the better.
Sagittarius
Keep your head up. You have it more together than you think.
Capricorn
Touch grass. I’m not bullying, go outside for real. It’s beautiful out.
Aquarius
Be nice. It’s nice.
Pisces
Pick a route. Versatility will not be your strength.