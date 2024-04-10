Horoscopes – How will your finals go this season?

Aries: You’re very competitive in nature, use that and take charge. Remember each challenge should be used to show your resilience.
Taurus: You already know how to navigate your inevitable breakdown. Be ready to move past it; you’re playing the long game, and all of your hard work will pay off.
Gemini: You have procrastinated all semester, but it’s not too late to buckle down and ace your exams.
Cancer: Remember, the world will not end if you get one bad grade.
Leo: Stay humble. Just because you have a good grade does not mean everyone wants to hear about it.
Virgo: Stick to your minute-by-minute study schedule and keep your color-coded sticky notes organized and you will be just fine.
Libra: Embrace discipline, put in some effort and let your commitment to your studies be the real star this exam season.
Scorpio: Trust that all of the prep work and your dedication will get you through this season. There is no reason to go about harassing your professors for a better grade.
Sagittarius: Lucky for you, the stars will align and get you through this exam season because we both know you haven’t touched your textbooks all semester.
Capricorn: Take a breather. You are well prepared, and taking some study breaks will do you some good.
Aquarius: Your personal life may have taken over this semester, but now is the time to open up those textbooks and get to work.
Pisces: Save your tears for after you get your grades back. Who knows, maybe you didn’t do as bad as you think.