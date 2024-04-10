The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

SCTV 4/10/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingApril 10, 2024

Spencer Waugh is running for Iowa House District 21 as a Democrat
Spencer Waugh running for office
by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager • April 10, 2024

After 13 years at Simpson and 25 years in the education field, Spencer Waugh hopes to add another experience: the representative of Iowa House...

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”: Spoilers Ahead
“Bodies Bodies Bodies”: Spoilers Ahead
by Chloe Peck, News Editor • April 10, 2024

Although it has been two years since the movie's initial release on March 14, 2022, the horror/comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” has been trending...

Horoscopes – How will your finals go this season?

by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
April 10, 2024
Horoscopes - How will your finals go this season?

Aries: You’re very competitive in nature, use that and take charge. Remember each challenge should be used to show your resilience. 

 

Taurus: You already know how to navigate your inevitable breakdown. Be ready to move past it; you’re playing the long game, and all of your hard work will pay off. 

 

Gemini: You have procrastinated all semester, but it’s not too late to buckle down and ace your exams.  

 

Cancer: Remember, the world will not end if you get one bad grade. 

 

Leo: Stay humble. Just because you have a good grade does not mean everyone wants to hear about it. 

 

Virgo: Stick to your minute-by-minute study schedule and keep your color-coded sticky notes organized and you will be just fine. 

 

Libra: Embrace discipline, put in some effort and let your commitment to your studies be the real star this exam season. 

 

Scorpio: Trust that all of the prep work and your dedication will get you through this season. There is no reason to go about harassing your professors for a better grade. 

 

Sagittarius: Lucky for you, the stars will align and get you through this exam season because we both know you haven’t touched your textbooks all semester. 

 

Capricorn: Take a breather. You are well prepared, and taking some study breaks will do you some good. 

 

Aquarius: Your personal life may have taken over this semester, but now is the time to open up those textbooks and get to work. 

 

Pisces: Save your tears for after you get your grades back. Who knows, maybe you didn’t do as bad as you think. 
