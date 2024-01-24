Horoscopes

Aries: Stick to practical financial priorities. Don’t throw your money around.

Aquarius: Your confidence should be at an all-time high; any nagging doubts banished from your mind completely.

Pisces: You have a heap of things on your plate at the moment, so don’t go adding to them.

Gemini: If you are smart, you will give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination over the coming week

Cancer: What you get out of life depends on what you choose to put in and, if you put in a major effort, you can expect good things.

Taurus: By all means, push ahead with a new project this week, but don’t think you have to get it done in one mad rush.

Leo: Challenges will come thick and fast, but you have what it takes to meet them head-on and emerge triumphant.

Virgo: Don’t try to force the pace this week that you soon exhaust yourself.

Libra: It is essential that you know what you are letting yourself in for before signing up for anything new this week

Scorpio: Do something you can be proud of this week, something that marks you out from the crowd.

Sagittarius: There seems to be a renewed sense of urgency about you no, and that’s a very good thing.

Capricorn: Ignore those who preach doom and gloom and get on with making the most of your life, you cannot control what other people think.