The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
SCTV 1/24/24
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingJanuary 24, 2024

Gallery: Canvas Painting and Matt Jackson
Gallery: Canvas Painting and Matt Jackson
by Frank Novak, Photo Editor • January 24, 2024

Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department. How do students feel about the addition?
Tumbling or stumbling?
by Anna Schewe, Staff Reporter • January 24, 2024

Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department in a press release earlier this month.  The...

Horoscopes

by Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
Horoscopes

Aries: Stick to practical financial priorities. Don’t throw your money around.

Aquarius: Your confidence should be at an all-time high; any nagging doubts banished from your mind completely.

Pisces: You have a heap of things on your plate at the moment, so don’t go adding to them.

Gemini: If you are smart, you will give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination over the coming week

Cancer: What you get out of life depends on what you choose to put in and, if you put in a major effort, you can expect good things.

Taurus: By all means, push ahead with a new project this week, but don’t think you have to get it done in one mad rush.

Leo: Challenges will come thick and fast, but you have what it takes to meet them head-on and emerge triumphant.

Virgo: Don’t try to force the pace this week that you soon exhaust yourself.

Libra: It is essential that you know what you are letting yourself in for before signing up for anything new this week

Scorpio: Do something you can be proud of this week, something that marks you out from the crowd.

Sagittarius: There seems to be a renewed sense of urgency about you no, and that’s a very good thing.

Capricorn: Ignore those who preach doom and gloom and get on with making the most of your life, you cannot control what other people think.
Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter

The Simpsonian

