Horoscopes as Mario Kart Characters

Aries: King Boo

You are always the most mischievous person in the room. It may be pulling a prank on your friends or being the class clown, but you add a little bit of trickery to everything you do.

Taurus: Waluigi

Nobody knows what you are going to do next. You may be stirring up a plan one day, but planning something completely new by the end of the week.

Gemini: Peach

You attack everything with ferocity and style. You always go after what you want and you make sure you look good doing it.

Cancer: Luigi

You may not be the leader of the team, but you always find a way to save the day. Whether it be taking one for the team or saving a friend from danger.

Leo: Yoshi

You may not know where you are going, but you are always moving fast to get there. You have a go-go-go personality and do not like to be slowed down.

Virgo: Birdo

You may not know exactly what you are about to do, but you always do it well and have fun. You always make the best of any situation and don’t let a small mishap bring you down.

Libra: Mario

You are a natural-born leader. You like to be at the head of everything you do and do not like it when others get in your way.

Scorpio: Bowser

You always have a need to bring chaos wherever you are. No matter what happens, you always want to get revenge on anyone or anything that does you wrong.

Sagittarius: Donkey Kong

You are always the life of the party. No matter what the occasion is, you are always having fun and will not let anyone get in your way.

Capricorn: Daisy

You have a bright personality and are always happy. It takes a lot to bring you down and you just want the world to be a better place with many flowers.

Aquarius: Toad

You are always looking for a new adventure. Even though you may not be the leader of the pack, you are always along for the ride to look for something new.

Pisces: Koopa Troopa

You are very nonchalant and like to go with the flow. You don’t always try to be the leader, but you do not complain if the task gets handed to you.