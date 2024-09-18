The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian

Horoscopes

by Claire Hughes, Staff Reporter
September 18, 2024
Aries: You live for chaos and hate boredom, which is why Waffle House represents you. The food might not be the best, but you’re happy to be in a wild atmosphere.

 

Taurus: As someone who can’t stand change, you resonate best with Subway. You know what you’ll get because you’ve had the same order your entire life.

 

Gemini: You are a curious person who likes to try new things. With Crumbl’s menu changing weekly, you always love trying new flavors.

 

Cancer: You thrive the best in a Panera Bread because of your compassionate and emotional nature. The comfort of warm soup in a family-friendly environment excites you.

 

Leo: As a dominant and confident person, McDonald’s represents you. You would want nothing less than to be the most recognizable fast-food chain in the world.

 

Virgo: Known for being a perfectionist and detail-oriented person, you are Starbucks. A cup of coffee or cake pop is a perfect pick-me-up snack during your determined day. 

 

Libra: As an overthinker, you are indecisive, and that’s why Canes is your vibe. Since Canes only sells chicken, you don’t have to get overwhelmed when picking your meal.

 

Scorpio: Your mysterious personality connects well with Taco Bell. Considered the fast-food chain that changes their menu the most, their menu and you are both a mystery.

 

Sagittarius: You are a spicy person, and that’s why you resonate well with Wing Stop. Their variety of different spicy sauces aligns the best with your bold personality.

 

Capricorn: Known for your traditional nature, Chick-fil-A represents you. A traditional chicken sandwich is something that you can’t go wrong with.  

 

Aquarius: You are the most peaceful and chilliest person ever, and that’s why you relate to Sonic. You can chill in your car to order and eat your food peacefully.

 

Pisces: You are always down for a sweet treat as a sensitive and easy-going person. After a hard day, Dairy Queen aligns with you the best. You deserve that sweet treat. 

