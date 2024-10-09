There’s “No Doubt” Odie Leigh Puts on a Great Show

I’ve been a fan of Odie’s music since I found “Crop Circles” on TikTok a little over two years ago. So, I was excited to see Odie Leigh had a stop at xBk live in Des Moines as a part of her “Carrier Pigeon Tour.”

Fans started to line up an hour before doors opened (my roommates and myself included), excited for the show. By the time the show started two hours later, the 250-person venue was full.

The show started with opening act Blood Root, an indie-rock artist who is also a member of Leigh’s band. Taking the stage with her guitar, she played several songs, including two from her upcoming album. She left an exciting energy over the room after her short, beautiful set.

Leigh took the stage around 9 p.m. and started off her set with “My Name on a T-shirt,” “No Doubt” and “Already (On My Mind),” three songs off of her new album. She played a variety of songs from her EPs “How Did It Seem to You?” and “The Only Thing Worse Than a Woman Who Lies Is a Girl Who’ll Tell Truths” plus a majority of songs off her new album.

“Carrier Pigeon” recounts stories of Leigh falling in love, each song tells a tale and all the feelings involved with it. In all her works, she writes her songs like they’re confessional stories, and she does fantastic at encompassing vulnerable emotions.

She played a majority of her songs with her band, but midway through the show she played a couple by herself. The few solo songs were played mostly with acoustic guitar, which made the show feel a little more personal and intimate. It was during this time she played some of her older works including “Crop Circles.”

Leigh told fans a few songs in to share her music with at least two friends and to not gatekeep her music. She wants to spread her music to as many people as possible and keep having fun shows.

She did an awesome job engaging with the crowd throughout her set. Leigh encouraged everyone to form a “chill” mosh pit during one song, which resulted in everyone walking in a compact circle in the middle of the floor. I didn’t participate, but it was a really entertaining sight. She also had everyone sing along with her during parts of “Ronnie’s Song” and “Party Trick.”

My favorite time she had the crowd sing along was during “Take Back.” Nearing the end of the song, she told everyone to think of moments they wished to take back, and she instructed everyone to scream the final few measures of the song as loud as possible as a form of relief.

The show l was so much fun, and every person I saw had a smile on their face. Even during the songs where Leigh didn’t have everyone do a singalong, the sound of the crowd singing along was present during every song.

Leigh last played in Iowa at the Hinterland Music Festival in August, and it’s “A Good Thing” she made another stop in Iowa this year. It was amazing to finally see her perform.