150 years of sisterhood at 406

Simpson’s Pi Beta Phi chapter celebrates its 150th anniversary on campus on Saturday.

One of Simpson College’s three sororities, Pi Beta Phi, is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Saturday with over 200 alums and guests joining the sisterhood to acknowledge their time on campus.

“We’ve been planning it for about a year now,” said Chapter President Angel Schewe. “I think there is about 200 people coming and one of our alums mentioned a member of the class of ‘55 coming.”

The chapter plans to hold a brunch in Hubbell Hall on campus with alums, students, and guests in attendance. Simpson College president Jay Byers will be in attendance just the day after he is inaugurated.

“Jay Byers is speaking, our president Angel and the grand president of Pi Beta Phi is speaking,” said Claire Hughes, events director for the chapter.

Pi Beta Phi has the longest history at Simpson, being the first sorority or fraternity on campus. Simpson’s chapter is also the second oldest chapter of Pi Phi in the nation.

Their philanthropy is Reading is Fundamental, which focuses on literacy for children. They host different events throughout the school year to raise money for the cause, including a Pie a Pi event during Simpson’s Homecoming tailgate.

“It’s a super exciting time and we are so excited to have all the alums back to help out with this event,” said Schewe. “It’s exciting to kind of hear about their experiences, kind of compared to ours.”

Pi Phi was founded at Monmouth College in Illinois in 1867. Currently, the organization has 133 active chapters in the U.S. and Canada and over 340,000 women have been initiated into the sorority.

“We’re such a small school, even just with Greek life on campus. We’re so small compared to other schools,” said Hughes. “It’s just super important because it’s something that we can just share.”

Iowa Beta, the Simpson chapter of Pi Phi is ready to celebrate 150 years and plans for many more to come.

“We’ve been here for 150 years and we’re not going anywhere!” said Hughes.