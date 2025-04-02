To Be Frank: Every Band Needs A Saxophone

At 5 years old, I found my first musical obsession, the 1980s country band Alabama. One of my core memories is watching Brad Paisley perform “Old Alabama” with Alabama at the 2011 Academy of Country Music Awards.

“If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)” played on my red SanDisk MP3 player every night before I went to bed. Although this song is still great, I have broadened my musical horizons.

As I grew into adulthood, I realized that if you’re going to make music, you need a saxophone in the band. The saxophone is a unique instrument and can be played in various ways to appeal to any audience. Whether you need a delicate melody or a powerful solo, the saxophone has you covered.

My favorite band, Bleachers, relies heavily on the use of saxophone and the bold sound that Evan Smith and Zem Audu produce. One of the most iconic cartoon theme songs sources its power from a saxophone, “The Pink Panther.” The saxophone’s sly sound complements the Pink Panther’s wit perfectly. This theme song is so easily recognizable with the saxophone melody, it shows the instrument’s impact across generations.

Many other artists, such as Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Tame Impala, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, have used saxophones to boost their music.

The saxophone is an instrument that enhances music and is not strictly a jazz instrument. Used across genres, the saxophone is a tool needed by every musician. If you’re gonna play in Texas, you don’t just need a fiddle in the band—you need a saxophone too.