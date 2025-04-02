Horoscopes

Aries: It’s finally your month! Enjoy a little extra chaos; you’ve earned it.
Taurus: Now is the time to fix your sleep schedule. Finals are quickly approaching.
Gemini: The future may be uncertain, but you will find your way through.
Cancer: Post Campus Day pains may get you down, but you are stronger than that mulch.
Leo: George has blessed you this week with good luck! Use it wisely.
Virgo: If you start preparing for finals now, you just might be ready by the time they get here. Maybe…
Libra: Take a walk! The weather may not be great, but you need some outside time to clear your mind.
Scorpio: Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.
Sagittarius: You have GOT to lock in this week. You’ve been playing catch-up for too long.
Capricorn: Fight the urge to restart your Minecraft phase. I know it sounds great, but you need to focus on work.
Aquarius: Something is coming. Good or bad, you will have to face it.
Pisces: Don’t feel guilty for doing what is best for you.