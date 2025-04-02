2025 Sport Administration Symposium tops last year’s numbers

After the success of the inaugural symposium produced by Matt Garrett, Simpson College professor of sport administration, and Simpson College Sport Administration Club (SCSAC) members, the department looked to up the ante for this year’s event.

“Year two was an easier sell. Last year, the students had to just trust me when I said it was going to be awesome, but this year, everyone bought in because of the success before,” Garrett said.

According to attendance records, 12 sports organizations, seven colleges and six high schools made up the more than 165 attendees gathered in Hubbell Hall on Thursday, March 13. Following welcoming remarks from Simpson College President Jay Byers, the event included two panels of sports professionals, a keynote address, an SCSAC ticket raffle fundraiser and a welcome video from Elise Boulton, former SCSAC vice president and current Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union internal operations coordinator, who just completed her postgraduate internship with the NCAA.

“The symposium gives our students a great opportunity to run a large-scale event. I think it gives them a sense of pride in the program, and I know it helps the reputation of our program in central Iowa,” Garrett said.

Along with surpassing last year’s attendance, the event also featured more panelists. The first panel included Kyle Wagner, director of corporate competitions at the Iowa Sports Foundation; Thom McDonald, commissioner of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference; Kristen McMains, talent outreach specialist at Musco Sports Lighting; and Chris Cuellar, director of communications at the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Sophomore SCSAC Officer Robert Howes emceed the panel.

Following a short break, the second panel began, emceed by Simpson College Professor of Multimedia Communications and WHO 13 News anchor Lisa Carponelli. This lineup included Alex McCarty, tournament director of the Principal Charity Classic; Allie Korinek, vice president of business operations for the Iowa Wild; David Adams, director of partnership development for the Kansas City Royals; and Shae Muecke, ticket sales account executive for the Iowa Wolves.

The featured keynote speaker was Josh Blackford, Sporting Kansas City’s vice president of operations. Blackford was introduced by Nicci Whalen, department chair of sport science and health education.

“I thought the symposium this year was a huge success! We had a great turnout of students, faculty and staff, and I think the panelists and speakers shared valuable information,” SCSAC president Molly Lutmer said.

Like Garrett mentioned before, this student-run event was organized and managed by Lutmer, who was assisted by SCSAC social media manager Clare Veren and other club executive team members: Ryan Holladay, Reagan McFarland, Chase Wainwright, Kacie Eisentrager and Macy Emgarten.

“Being club president for the past two years is something I am truly grateful for. We had nothing when the club first started, and since then, we’ve been able to fill every officer position! I am pleased with the direction of the program and am excited to keep following along to see what’s in store for the club,” Lutmer said.

Following the symposium, the club now has 11 newly elected student officers who will take the lead for next year’s event. Congratulations to SCSAC on another successful symposium.