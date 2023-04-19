Horoscopes

by Kendra Campbell, Staff Reporter
April 19, 2023

Aries: 

Take this time to learn from your experiences and reflect on how you can keep growing. 

Taurus: 

You may be getting in your head recently, but instead of focusing on yourself, focus on those around you. 

Gemini: 

It is time to hustle this week. Do not limit yourself to gain full potential in personal growth. Stay committed to your goals. 

Cancer:

Other people may see you as very calm and collected. However, your inner self is a little crazy, but show them your true self.

Leo: 

You know what you want, but it is time to branch out this week and try something new. 

Virgo: 

You think very realistically and want to think through anything that could happen, but  have fun and be ambitious.  

Libra: 

Sometimes you feel that every small error could ruin your life. Stop beating yourself up over the small things.  

Scorpio: 

You will have good luck with money this week or be very pleased that this helps make your work more efficient and smoother. 

 Sagittarius: 

This is the time to do business, socialize with others, go to a sporting event, and romance may even blossom this week. 

Capricorn: 

You will start this week by working behind the scenes. This may take patience, but with good vibes, you will be rewarded. 

Aquarius: 

Do not be afraid to share your ideas and spread happiness. Everyone likes someone who is positive and happy. 

Pisces: 

This week it is time to make a move toward financial goals. Talk with your parents, bosses or other individuals that may help with a boost in income.