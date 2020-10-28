Horoscopes Oct. 28-Nov. 4

Halloween candies you should eat based on your horoscopes.

Aries: You’ve been working really hard lately. It’s time to reward yourself with a break. Take time to relax. Watch a Halloween movie and eat as many Kit-Kats as you want to. You deserve it.

Taurus: You’ve had a rough time lately. School is stressing you out, and you’ve been struggling with finding motivation. Just know that this Halloween season will change this. Trying eating Reese’s cups to spark your motivation.

Gemini: Good news will be coming your way soon. You don’t know what it will be yet, but it will be great for you. Try having Twix bars while you’re waiting to receive this news.

Cancer: Fall semester has been tough on you. Just remember that it’s almost over, and the spring semester will be so much better for you. Try to enjoy the rest of this semester with a Hershey’s chocolate bar.

Leo: Your spirits have been down lately. You must remember not to let others bring you down. You will be much happier this way. Cheer yourself up with starbursts, preferably pink ones.

Virgo: You need to learn to be more patient. Life is tough, but you need to start trusting the process. Good things will start coming your way, and you will start seeing real progress in your life. Try having Sour Patch Kids this Halloween season.

Libra: You’re going to meet a new friend soon. This friend will turn into a lifelong friend that you will always be able to trust. Once you meet this person, you can share M&M’s together.

Scorpio: It’s time to slow down. You’re overworking yourself lately with school. It’s time to slow down and take a break. It’s important that you do not stress yourself out. Take time off and enjoy a Snickers.

Sagittarius: It’s time to start something new. Put your energy towards something else. Maybe start a new project or learn something new. You can try this while also trying Twizzlers.

Capricorn: Go out and have fun. Do something festive for Halloween. Go to a pumpkin patch with friends; remember to have fun. While you’re having fun, enjoy some Skittles.

Aquarius: Whatever it is that has been stressing you out lately, you need to know that it is not worth all of the stress. Focus on things that really matter in your life. Relax, and try having a Crunch bar.

Pisces: You’ve been doing great things lately. Whatever you’re doing, keep it up because you’re doing a great job. Reward yourself with some gummy worms, and keep up the good work.