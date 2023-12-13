Horoscopes

Aries: Host a game night for you and your friends, sprinkle in some more competition with a grand prize at the end of the night.

Taurus: Time to grab your comfiest pj’s, put on your favorite festive movie, grab a warm drink and snacks for a movie night with friends.

Gemini: Load up on snacks and get ready to binge an entire season of your favorite TV show.

Cancer: Host a cookie decorating party with your friends. Don’t forget to try every single cookie!

Leo: You don’t necessarily have to be a good singer, but it’s your time to take the stage at a Holiday Karaoke night.

Virgo: Get started with some creative gift wrapping or homemade gift making.

Libra: Pick up your favorite people and find some live music. Whether it’s a small or big concert, it doesn’t matter.

Scorpio: You might already be looking past the holidays and planning for your New Year’s goals. Stop and take in the magical feelings of the first snow and fun holiday events.

Sagittarius: Host a potluck with your friends for a holiday get-together before break.

Capricorn: Host a major gingerbread-building event, complete with judges and a first-place prize.

Aquarius: Get your friends together for a holiday card-making night, share with each other or send to the elderly at a local retirement home.

Pisces: Have a self-care day before the busy holiday season is in full swing.