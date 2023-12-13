The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 12/13/23
by Sam Hying and Aaron Wilkins December 13, 2023

SCTV 12/06/23
December 7, 2023

The women’s basketball team is starting off their season strong 4-4, 2-1 American Rivers.
Heating up on the hardwood
by Alex Boyle, Staff Reporter • December 6, 2023

Leadership, positivity, and hard work are some of the main focuses of the Simpson women’s basketball team. The team is coming off a 16-11 record...

Horoscopes

How to kick start this holiday season based on your sign
by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
December 6, 2023
Horoscopes

Aries: Host a game night for you and your friends, sprinkle in some more competition with a grand prize at the end of the night.

Taurus: Time to grab your comfiest pj’s, put on your favorite festive movie, grab a  warm drink and snacks for a movie night with friends. 

Gemini: Load up on snacks and get ready to binge an entire season of your favorite TV show. 

Cancer: Host a cookie decorating party with your friends. Don’t forget to try every single cookie!

Leo: You don’t necessarily have to be a good singer, but it’s your time to take the stage at a Holiday Karaoke night.

Virgo: Get started with some creative gift wrapping or homemade gift making. 

Libra: Pick up your favorite people and find some live music. Whether it’s a small or big concert, it doesn’t matter. 

Scorpio: You might already be looking past the holidays and planning for your New Year’s goals. Stop and take in the magical feelings of the first snow and fun holiday events. 

Sagittarius: Host a potluck with your friends for a holiday get-together before break. 

Capricorn: Host a major gingerbread-building event, complete with judges and a first-place prize. 

Aquarius: Get your friends together for a holiday card-making night, share with each other or send to the elderly at a local retirement home.

Pisces: Have a self-care day before the busy holiday season is in full swing. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Cade Clark as Little Red, Max Myers as Jack, Olivia Di Bari as Cinderella and Aaron Scholes as Cinderella’s Prince.
Go 'Into The Woods' with Simpson Productions this weekend
The Beatles first gained popularity in the early 1960s, now they’re topping the charts again 60 years later
Review: The Beatles' new single
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Review: 1989 (Taylors Version)
Review: 1989 (Taylor's Version)
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
What Halloween movie you should watch based on your sign
What Halloween movie you should watch based on your sign
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
About the Contributor
Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2023 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest