The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
Angel Soto has been around music since he was four years old, and through hardwork and dedication he hopes to surround himself with the art form as long as he can.
Angel Soto: Musician in the Making
by Chloe Peck, News Editor • November 21, 2023

Many people say that the universal language of the world is music, for it has the ability to overcome language barriers, geographical barriers...

Horoscopes
by Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter • November 21, 2023

Aries: Your impulsive nature reaches new heights today; consider counting to ten before starting that marshmallow catapult competition. Taurus:...

The womens soccer team had their best start to a season since 1999.
Triumph on the Turf: Stellar Season for Women's Soccer
by Alex Boyle and Maddie Hays November 21, 2023

In a season filled with grit, determination, and skill, the women's soccer team has left an indelible mark on the Simpson program with a record...

by Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
Aries: Your impulsive nature reaches new heights today; consider counting to ten before starting that marshmallow catapult competition.

Taurus: Embrace your stubborn side; it might just lead you to the perfect hiding spot when the world tries to interrupt your Netflix marathon.

Gemini: Your multitasking skills hit superhero levels, but juggling three conversations and a snack may result in accidental salsa spillage.

Cancer: Your emotional depth is as vast as the ocean, but remember, not everyone appreciates receiving a heartfelt letter via carrier crab.

Leo: Your charisma is off the charts, so put on your invisible crown and strut through the day like the majestic llama you were born to be.

Virgo: Channel your inner detective; just because your keys are in the fridge doesn’t mean the universe is plotting against you (probably).

Libra: Your indecisiveness has reached peak levels – even your pet rock is giving you judgmental looks for taking too long to choose its outfit.

Scorpio: Your mysterious aura is so intense that even Siri can’t predict what you’ll do next. Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Sagittarius: Adventure calls, but remember, not every quest requires a passport, especially if it involves finding the TV remote you misplaced three days ago.

Capricorn: Your ambitious spirit is commendable, but attempting to organize your sock drawer by color, size, and fabric might be a tad overzealous.

Aquarius: Your innovative ideas flow like a leaky faucet: creative but slightly annoying to anyone trying to have a serious conversation with you.

Pisces: Embrace your dreamy side, but be careful not to walk into too many walls while chasing those imaginary butterflies.
Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter

