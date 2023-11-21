Horoscopes

Aries: Your impulsive nature reaches new heights today; consider counting to ten before starting that marshmallow catapult competition.

Taurus: Embrace your stubborn side; it might just lead you to the perfect hiding spot when the world tries to interrupt your Netflix marathon.

Gemini: Your multitasking skills hit superhero levels, but juggling three conversations and a snack may result in accidental salsa spillage.

Cancer: Your emotional depth is as vast as the ocean, but remember, not everyone appreciates receiving a heartfelt letter via carrier crab.

Leo: Your charisma is off the charts, so put on your invisible crown and strut through the day like the majestic llama you were born to be.

Virgo: Channel your inner detective; just because your keys are in the fridge doesn’t mean the universe is plotting against you (probably).

Libra: Your indecisiveness has reached peak levels – even your pet rock is giving you judgmental looks for taking too long to choose its outfit.

Scorpio: Your mysterious aura is so intense that even Siri can’t predict what you’ll do next. Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Sagittarius: Adventure calls, but remember, not every quest requires a passport, especially if it involves finding the TV remote you misplaced three days ago.

Capricorn: Your ambitious spirit is commendable, but attempting to organize your sock drawer by color, size, and fabric might be a tad overzealous.

Aquarius: Your innovative ideas flow like a leaky faucet: creative but slightly annoying to anyone trying to have a serious conversation with you.

Pisces: Embrace your dreamy side, but be careful not to walk into too many walls while chasing those imaginary butterflies.