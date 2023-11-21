Triumph on the Turf: Stellar Season for Women’s Soccer

In a season filled with grit, determination, and skill, the women’s soccer team has left an indelible mark on the Simpson program with a record of 16-3-2. The final whistle blew during round 32 of the NCAA tournament, putting an end to their remarkable campaign.

This season the team displayed a brand of soccer that balanced both offense and defense.

Their offensive unit was essential in their ability to consistently find the back of the net, with a team total of 50 goals. The Storm’s notable goal leader, Cassie Nash, emerged having a total of 22 goals and 10 assists.

Ally Hoffa, a first-year student that started 18 of the 21 games, said, “Each person on the team plays a pivotal role. As a freshman it was an honor to be on the field.”

In her first season with the Storm, Hoffa was tied for second in goals alongside her teammates Jordyn Foelske, Maddie Hays and Brissa Valadez, with four goals each.

“It was a big transition for me. The soccer level was more competitive, and I was adjusting to a new team,” Hoffa said. “Luckily, the coaching staff and girls are so supportive and welcoming, which made the transition so much easier.”

But it wasn’t just the offense that defined them. The Storm’s average goals against is a 0.71, demonstrating the team’s commitment to maintaining a solid defense that played a key role in their success.

As a holding midfielder, senior captain Julia Wagoner played a key role in the bridge between offense and defense. She recorded two goals and two assists on the year.

Wagoner said, “It was an honor to be picked by my teammates to lead the team. My goal has always been to get everyone to buy into the culture we have been building for four years.”

Wagoner was named ARC Defensive MVP of the season. Other first team all-conference players include Hailey Kowzan, Lani Mears, Cassie Nash, and Brissa Valadez. Foelske received all-conference honorable mention.

Wagoner’s favorite moment of the season was against Luther. With only seconds left in the game, her free kick was sent into the box to Cassie Nash and Nash headed the ball to Foelske for the game winning goal.

Coach Jeremy Reinert also implemented strategic game plans that capitalized on the players’ individual strengths. His leadership and dedication undoubtedly played a role in guiding the team to their successful season, including the team’s second ever playoff appearance in school history, and first since 1999

Hoffa said, “This group has a lot of heart and will definitely be working to make the tournament again in the following years.”

After a heartbreaking loss against Loras in the ARC Conference championship in PK’s the team went on to clinch crucial victories against formidable opponents all season, earning them a spot with an at-large bid for a postseason run. They were still dancing after their first round matchup against St. Catherine by a score of 2-1, but their storybook season came to a close in the next round to a 3-1 loss against No.11 Wisconsin-La Crosse.

“We are returning 10 of 11 starters, so we are not done yet. We will continue to make history for more years to come,” Wagoner said.

It’s clear that the women’s soccer team’s success extends beyond the numbers on the scoreboard. As the players and coaching staff reflect on their achievements, the entire ` `community joins in celebrating a season that will be etched in the books of Simpson’s athletic history.