On par with excellence: Reflections from the greens

The men’s and women’s golf competitions in Florida over spring break weekend featured exceptional talent and fierce competition on the links. Both competitions, which took place simultaneously at prominent courses, showed each competitor’s talent and commitment.

Top-ranked golfers in the men’s event showed off their ability with impressive drives, precision approach shots, and consistent putting. The leaderboard reflected the standard of play, with players competing for every stroke and placement. Simpson’s men’s team finished fifth.

One of Simpson’s top golfers for the men’s team was junior Max Trembly.

“Taking it one shot at a time and not putting myself down over a bad shot was my mindset going into the tournament,” he said. “I treated this like just another round of golf. Having the right mentality plays a big part while being on the course.” Trembly golfed 160 (77,83).

“My biggest challenge was chipping around the greens and having lies that I don’t usually face while playing in Iowa,” Trembly said. “I figured out it was better to putt a lot of shots that I would normally chip while playing courses around here.” Trembly tied for 14th with his individual score, leading the men’s team.

Sophomore Bradley Kofoed and first-year Jacob Peterson followed up Trembly’s performance with impressive performances of their own, both finishing within the top thirty overall. The men’s team will return to the course on April 5. for the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.

The women’s golf competition demonstrated their talents as well.

The golfers showed command of their shots, handling the difficult terrain with skill. Their strategic swings frequently placed them in ideal positions for birdie tries and putting was a critical component of deciding the result.

The battle amongst the women was fierce, with everyone driving one another to the brink to secure a place at the summit of the podium. Simpson’s women’s team finished second as a team.

“Having a positive mindset can really help after a bad shot,” sophomore Miranda Deppe said when asked what helps in big moments on the course. “My strategy for approaching the course was to keep myself out of trouble and be confident in myself.”

About the key to her success, Deppe said, “Chipping! There was also a lot of water that came into play if you missed a shot. I tried to overcome this by playing smarter and keeping myself out of trouble.”

Madeline Streicher paced the Storm, finishing tied for fourth overall with a total of 180 over two days. First-year student Laura Klaessy and sophomore Miranda Deppe followed shortly behind, tying for seventh overall, rounding out the women’s squad.

The women’s team returns to action at Graceland College on March 22, while the men’s team competes in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 25.