The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
The LU House caught fire early in the morning on April 7, 2024
La Casa Unida house fire
by Jenna Prather, Editor in Chief • 3:59 pm

  La Casa Unida (LU House) caught fire early Sunday morning, burning on the southeast corner of the house. According to an email...

SCTV 4/3/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam Hying April 4, 2024

Simpson College PRIDEs annual drag show returned again this year with an even larger turnout than the previous.
Gallery: 2024 PRIDE drag show
by Anna Schewe, Staff Reporter • April 3, 2024

Emma Charles making her mark

by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
April 3, 2024
Charles+had+an+impressive+season%2C+especially+for+a+first-year.+%0A
Photo submitted to The Simpsonian
Charles had an impressive season, especially for a first-year.

Simpson’s second-ever gymnastics team is making history. Emma Charles is the team’s first national qualifier. She earned an at-large bid to compete on vault at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) National Championships on March 23 in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Charles, a first-year on the Simpson College Women’s Gymnastics team, received her at-large bid to compete against 19 others in early March. At the championships, she competed on vault and earned a score of 9.150. Charles said, “Being there was the biggest highlight of the weekend.”

On Thursday, March 21, Charles began her travels to Pennsylvania. Friday was a practice day, and Saturday was competition day. She was the last one to compete in all the rotations.

Since she was by herself, many of the teams at the competition were very welcoming and ‘adopted’ her as one of their own.

Throughout her season, Charles won three vault and two beam titles. Winning one of each at her second-ever collegiate meet as well as tying the program record on bars and beam. At a later meet, she won a second vault title with a season-high score of 9.750, which also tied the program’s top mark in the event.

At the beginning of February, with a score of 9.225, Charles officially became the record holder for Simpson gymnastics on bars.

Charles had an impressive season, especially for a first-year.

In the most recent update on the Simpson Athletics page, Women’s Gymnastics head coach Emily Barrett-Payne said, “I’m incredibly proud of Emma for representing our young program on the big stage. To qualify for nationals, especially as a freshman, is a huge accomplishment. We’re looking forward to bringing back what we learned this weekend to the entire team so we can learn and grow more next season.”

When finding out the news of receiving an at-large bid, Charles was home. She was so excited that she screamed. She said, “We weren’t sure if it was going to happen since it was such a large spot.” When telling her parents, coach and teammates, they were all very supportive and excited for her.

Her favorite memory from the season was spending time with the team. She said, “Growing up, I didn’t have a big team, so having a lot of people made the experience that much more positive.”

Although competing at the college level was a lot different, it was also a lot more exciting and had a lot more energy.

This year, Simpson was only eligible to earn an at-large bid but will be competing for the regional qualifier spots as part of the west region in 2025. Charles is excited to go with the whole team next year.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Gymnastics
The Storm competed at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Saturday, Feb. 3, and set program records on floor and bars. While the team placed third, they were just marks away from beating Centenary. The meet was shown on ESPN+.
Making history on ESPN+
Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department. How do students feel about the addition?
Tumbling or stumbling?
Milo Staley competes in pommel horse at Simpsons first home meet in 2023.
Men’s gymnastics ‘sticks the landing’ after a tumultuous first year
In the women’s first season, they unfortunately missed the mark to qualify for the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship.
Women's gymnastics: looking ahead
Sterling Pariza set his personal best on rings at ECAC and qualified for all-around at the NCAA Championships.
Setting the bar: Men’s gymnastics on the way to NCAA championships
Brooklen Morgan posing on a balance beam.
Women's gymnastics impress at Greenville
More in Sports
The shooting sports team poses with their Division III National Championship trophy and many individual awards from the National Championship in San Antonio, Texas.
Many birds, one national champ: Shooting sports team wins national championship
Junior Max Trembly attempting to drive on to the green.
On par with excellence: Reflections from the greens
Joel Sampson hit a go-ahead three-run bomb as part of a six-run seventh inning that propelled the Simpson College baseball team to a 12-10 series finale win over Hamline. - Simpson Atheltics
The Storm looks to rewrite the narrative
Young is appreciative of the effort the Simpson community is showing and is ready to grow along with them.
A sign for The Storm: Demarico Young has committed to Simpson
Reinert and Berglund saw this podcast as a way to attract an audience in the off-season for more support during their season.
“The Show”: a women’s soccer podcast
Hicks will wrestle at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling National Championships scheduled for March 8-9 at the prestigious Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
Location: Cowles Fieldhouse, Event: NCWWC Regional Tournament
About the Contributor
Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest