Raising money one kick at a time

Every time first-year punter from Waukee, Iowa, Tanner Philpott kicks, he raises money for Count the Kicks – a life-saving stillbirth prevention campaign. The nonprofit organization behind the campaign, Healthy Birth Day, Inc. has saved babies in 36 states and six countries.

Count the Kicks is an evidence-based stillbirth prevention program that provides educational resources to healthcare providers and expectant parents. They emphasize the importance of tracking a baby’s movements, especially their kicks. Movement matters before birth, and it’s an important sign of a baby’s well-being. Expecting parents can download the Count the Kicks app and keep track of their baby’s movement during the third trimester.

“It’s a great organization. It’s a non-profit, and it’s super easy to get signed up for if you’re a kicker or punter. Multiple people do it,” Philpott said. “We have high school level kids that do it. There are college ones that do it, and even some NFL pros that are among us. It’s a great thing.”

Count the Kicks’ goal is to make kick counting a common practice in the third trimester by reaching as many providers and expectant parents as possible, and saving 7,500 babies in the U.S. annually by expanding Count the Kicks. In Iowa, the stillbirth rate decreased by 32% during the first ten years of the Count the Kicks campaign, and educational materials are free to order in 30 states because of the support from donations.

Every Kick Counts has a point system for both kickers and punters. Since punters don’t score points in a regular game, points have been assigned to punts. For kickers, an extra point is one point, and one field goal is three points. For punters, a 40+ yard punt is one point, and a punt downed inside the 20-yard line is three points.

Philpott has raised $585 throughout five games by kicking 60 points, each worth $9.75. He earned $117 in the game against Loras and $107.75 against Dubuque. Philpott recorded a 78-yard punt in the game against Central, which is the second-longest in Simpson’s history, and put the Dutch at their own one-yard line, adding to his amount raised.

Philpott also raised over $1,000 through the campaign during the two years he participated in high school. He plans on raising money for the cause as long as he plays football.

“I decided to do it [the campaign] because it’s a great cause, and I’m out playing football, which is something I love to do, and it’s super easy to do,” Philpott said.

Raising money for the cause is important to Philpott because one of his close friends, who is also a punter and raises money for the cause, has experienced what the foundation helps raise money for.

“I want to be able to help and support other people that go through that struggle,” Philpott said.

People who wish to donate can support Philpott and Count the Kicks by making a pledge per point during this year’s football season or making a flat donation by scanning the QR code below.