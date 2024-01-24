The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 1/24/24
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingJanuary 24, 2024

Gallery: Canvas Painting and Matt Jackson
Gallery: Canvas Painting and Matt Jackson
by Frank Novak, Photo Editor • January 24, 2024

Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department. How do students feel about the addition?
Tumbling or stumbling?
by Anna Schewe, Staff Reporter • January 24, 2024

Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department in a press release earlier this month.  The...

Tumbling or stumbling?

Students skeptical about acrobatics and tumbling addition to Athletics
by Anna Schewe, Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
Simpson+Athletics+announced+the+addition+of+Acrobatics+and+Tumbling+to+the+athletic+department.+How+do+students+feel+about+the+addition%3F+%0A
Frank Novak
Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department. How do students feel about the addition?

Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department in a press release earlier this month. 

The decision aligns with Simpson’s commitment to expanding the breadth of its collegiate athletic offerings with several debuts in recent years, Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics, Women’s Wrestling and Men’s Volleyball among them. 

This trend has been beneficial to the college as it welcomed its largest incoming class in five years for the 2023-24 academic year, many of whom participate in Simpson’s various athletic programs. 

President Jay Byers expressed in the communication that he is optimistic the addition of acrobatics and tumbling will continue to assist with recruitment efforts and draw in new student-athletes. 

Students’ feelings on the matter weren’t always so positive, however. It is exciting to bring a new kind of competition that requires a unique skill set to campus, but it also raises concerns about recruitment and resource allocation, especially for programs whose members already feel neglected in these areas. 

Drake Downard, senior, expressed that the men’s tennis team is one such program. 

“I think Simpson focuses too much on new programs and not nearly enough on its existing programs, which means they lose players and dwindle away,” he said. The team has experienced low numbers in recent years and currently does not have enough members to fill a varsity lineup.

Access to proper facilities has also been an issue for the tennis team.“We have to practice three days a week instead of five,” Downard said, “Because we don’t have an indoor facility within 30 minutes of campus and have to use our resources to get any practice time that isn’t on a basketball court.” 

These challenges are not unique to tennis; the golf teams are experiencing a similar issue. 

Maddy Streicher, junior golfer, said the golf program spends a significant portion of its budget to be able to practice at the Indianola Country Club course. They must then fundraise to afford meals for meet days. 

Teams that do have sport-appropriate facilities on campus have still found they are a hot commodity. 

Brooklyn Morgan, sophomore gymnast, hopes Simpson has learned from past mistakes regarding teams who share practice space and is more prepared to meet all teams’ needs. 

“I have heard they will be sharing space with wrestling in Hopper,” she said, “So that addressed my concern with having to share our space.”

According to the Simpson Athletics press release, Simpson intends to recruit for acrobatics and tumbling from gymnastics, competitive cheerleading and dance based on guidance from the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA). 

The competition roster of each team at a meet can include up to 28 student-athletes, and NCATA recommends having 24 to 45 competitors for a full team. 

Athletic Director Marty Bell expressed in the announcement that acrobatics and tumbling felt like a natural addition for schools like Simpson, that already have gymnastics, cheer, and dance programs. 

But NCATA prohibits students competing in acrobatics and tumbling from participating in traditional sideline cheer. Recruits from the cheerleading discipline would be forced to choose between the two, which could present a challenge to both programs. 

Morgan believes gymnasts will, in practice, be faced with the same decision and that it is unlikely current Simpson gymnasts will participate in the new sport. 

“It’s not that we couldn’t be a part of it,” she said. “But gymnastics is our priority, and I think adding anything on would be too straining.” 

Despite obstacles, Morgan does support the decision to bring acrobatics and tumbling to Simpson, and she hopes an expansion to athletic facilities will follow. 

“Although I think adding another team with limited space can be overwhelming,” Morgan said, “All we can do is welcome the new team and trust this is what is best for the school and athletic department.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Gymnastics
Milo Staley competes in pommel horse at Simpsons first home meet in 2023.
Men’s gymnastics ‘sticks the landing’ after a tumultuous first year
In the women’s first season, they unfortunately missed the mark to qualify for the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship.
Women's gymnastics: looking ahead
Sterling Pariza set his personal best on rings at ECAC and qualified for all-around at the NCAA Championships.
Setting the bar: Men’s gymnastics on the way to NCAA championships
Brooklen Morgan posing on a balance beam.
Women's gymnastics impress at Greenville
Both of Simpson College’s gymnastics teams’ competitive seasons are officially underway.
Flippin’ Storm: Gymnastics open inaugural season
Both coming from the East Coast, freshmen Michelangelo Villani and Camden Bontempo are on the men’s side of the program.
New beginnings: men’s and women’s gymnastics
More in News
“I’ve been reminding people and myself that truly Simpson security was not at fault,” Ladage said. “Simpson students were supposed to be able to jump the line and have access to the atrium regardless of if they were protesting so long as it was peaceful.”
Protest shut down at Trump rally
The sub-zero temperatures across Iowa are getting the best of Simpsons residence halls and academic buildings.
Students are freezing: The negative temps are getting the best of Simpson
SGA president Sarah Roberts (left) and Vice president Ilianna Murphy (right) with Simpson College president Jay Byers (middle)
Introducing SGA's new leadership
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
Three years ago, we were a great nation,” Trump said to the at-capacity Hubbell Hall. “We will soon be a great nation again!”
Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
What to know: The 2024 Iowa Caucus
What to know: The 2024 Iowa Caucus
More in Sports
The calm before the storm — the blizzard conditions caused the cancellations of classes, but that did not stop student-athletes from pushing through the snow drifts to get to practice.
Snow can't stop the Storm
The women’s basketball team is starting off their season strong 4-4, 2-1 American Rivers.
Heating up on the hardwood
“I believe we have made significant progress with our fall sports programs,” Director of Athletics Marty Bell said in a statement to The Simpsonian.
Fall sports in the rearview mirror
The Storm JV Rocket League, which is now NACE West-Central Conference Rocket League Champions, is a team composed solely of freshmen. Pictured left to right are Nick Sloan (King Dripp), Hayden Lee (XDocz), Kori Murphy Jr. (JUNBUG04iii) and Spencer Krantz (Wiz_Tix)
Esports win Unified Award at MEC Competition
Going into the season, Worth knew he was close to breaking the records, and while he made it a goal for the season, he said it wasn’t the whole purpose of the year.
Reed Worth: Going down in record books
The womens soccer team had their best start to a season since 1999.
Triumph on the Turf: Stellar Season for Women's Soccer
About the Contributor
Anna Schewe, Staff Reporter

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest