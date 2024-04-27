The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Geer, signing off
Geer, signing off
by Caleb Geer, Ad Manager/Web Editor • April 27, 2024

I didn’t know what the hell I wanted to do with my life when I showed up on campus in the middle of the pandemic almost four years ago. I knew...

Looking back at my time at Simpson
Looking back at my time at Simpson
by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager • April 27, 2024

It all started with soup. No, really, let me explain. I was so passionate about the soup in SubConnection as a first year that it caught the...

So long, farewell, I've got no more stories to tell
So long, farewell, I’ve got no more stories to tell
by Jenna Prather, Editor-in-chief • April 27, 2024

Unlike my fellow student media seniors who’ve written this before me, I came into Simpson knowing exactly what I wanted to do. I did independent...

Auditing changes lead to missing funds and mass confusion

by Ryan Magalhães, Feature Editor
April 26, 2024
Auditing+changes+lead+to+missing+funds+and+mass+confusion
Kyle Werner

Several faculty advisors realized last week that their organization’s accounts did not have the funds that they expected. This left some organizations with negative balances and others missing funds collected from student dues or fundraising.

According to an email from the Director of Student Activities, Steven Strope, sent out on Saturday, April 13, who is responsible for managing finances and accounting, is working on the issue.

Faculty advisors interviewed by the Simpsonian were confident the charges would be covered and the funds collected from dues or donations would be returned, but they were unaware of how or when.

According to Strope, the accounts were closed by the auditors responsible for the fiscal year 2023 audit. They took this action unilaterally on March 13. This was not what he or the controller’s office intended.

“On November 6, we met with the controller,” he said. “There were a number of dormant student organizations.” 

They decided to close those accounts, notifying faculty advisors in December that all organizations would need to register in the Spring or their associated accounts would be closed.

In March, there was another meeting with the auditors and the controller’s office, where it was decided that suspense accounts should be closed as well.

According to an email from Roger Degerman, VP of marketing and strategic communication, on behalf of the VP for finance and business, the problem arose from how the accounts were being used.

“The auditor deemed the use of suspense accounts in most instances to be incorrect and therefore disallowed transactions recorded as such,” Degerman said. “The use of suspense accounts is generally reserved for transactions temporary in nature, not for the recording of transactions deemed routine.”

The misuse of suspense accounts meant that funds were not appearing properly for accounting purposes, or sometimes not appearing at all.

On March 18, student organization presidents were made aware that suspense accounts would be closed. However, faculty advisors were not.

These problems had been noted by auditors previously, but action hadn’t been taken yet. According to Strope, the auditors decided to close the accounts being used incorrectly themselves. The problem arose from the fact that all student organizations used suspense accounts, including those that collected funds from dues or private donations.

Adding to the confusion is that there is no comprehensive list of all student organizations, partly because many of them have been inactive for years. The organizations affected range from Simpson Beekeeping Club—which never got off the ground—to the Epsilon Sigma Honor Society.

This mistake was initially brought to light at a Faculty Liaison Committee (FLC) meeting on April 6. After being alerted to the problem, student activities met with the controller’s office a third time on April 9 to discuss concerns from faculty advisors that their accounts appeared to be missing funds.

At the FLC meeting, one faculty advisor mentioned that their student organization didn’t have the funds they had expected. Several other attendees checked and found their accounts missing funds as well.

Adam Brustkern, the faculty advisor for several student organizations, including Students for Life, Chemistry Club and SC Veterans Club, said that a combined amount of around $10,000 is not in the three accounts as he expected.

“As long as we’re keeping track of the money allocated to us and we don’t overspend it, what we see on our SCConnect budget will eventually catch up,” Brustkern said. He was first made aware of problems at the aforementioned FLC meeting.

When he checked the account balances for each club, he found negative balances due to purchases made with the assumption that funds were in the account.

Ryan Rehmeier, the faculty advisor for the Sustainability Club, said the club had $4,400 at the start of the year. However, the account now has a negative balance.

“We try to use the money very efficiently,” he said. “I’m fine with the money going back to SGA, but I don’t want to have a deficit.”

Rehmeier was also confused as to why the funds were removed when they were.

“I received previous information that all funds in the accounts needed to be spent by the end of the fiscal year,” he said. “We’re not to the end of the fiscal year yet, though.”

Rehmeier and Brustkern were both confident that the charges would be covered eventually, but at the time of interviewing, they were unsure of how or when that would happen. Outside of the email from Steven Strope, they had not received information about this subject.

Degerman encouraged any student organizations affected by the issue to reach out to the controller at [email protected].
The LU House caught fire early in the morning on April 7, 2024
La Casa Unida house fire
Jay Byers, Keyah Levy, John Woell, and Heidi Levine attended and participated in discussions about student concerns. The intended goal for the forum was to bridge the gap between students’ need for information and reassurance and the administrators’ knowledge about ongoing issues and projects. To watch the whole livestream, visit SGA’s Facebook page.
In the hot seat: SGA’s open forum between students and administrators
President Jay Byers interviews former Iowa governor and ambassador to China Terry Brandstad about relations between the U.S. and China.
Terry Brandstad, former Iowa governor and ambassador to China, pays Simpson a visit
“It was nice this year to add overall national title, and it further shows how competitive our team is, our whole team, whether you’re a freshman or a senior,” Powell said.
Making history and exceeding expectations
The Spirit Shop got a new sign to coincide with the Spirit Shop and mailroom consolidation.
You’ve got mail… at the Spirit Shop?
Teghan Booth (left) and Lara Kallem (right) live in the Women and Gender Resource Center, a theme house that provides support to marginalised genders and hosts campus events about gender issues.
Welcome to my house: Theme houses on campus
Photo from the Des Moines Register
Former Simpson professor sentenced to 10 years
Jay Byers
Byers reflects on his first year as Simpson's president
The physics club and other attendees take a picture before they view the eclipse.
Students wake at dawn to see the eclipse
Students going on this year’s May Terms are counting down the days
Passports to Learning: Exploring the World with May Term Study Abroad
Spencer Waugh is running for Iowa House District 21 as a Democrat
Spencer Waugh running for office
Gowun Park, a former assistant professor at Simpson, will plead guilty at a trial date set for April 25, 2024.
Former Simpson professor intends to plead guilty on 2020 murder charges
Review: The Tortured Poets Department
Review: "The Tortured Poets Department"
Madeline Peterson and the Simpson Storm softball collected an 18 game winning streak.
Commitment. Respect. Grit.
In spring 2023, Hinkle decided to apply for the student accessibility coordinator position where she proctors exams, serves as one of the advisors for ACES and advocates for more accessibility around campus.
Mollie Hinkle: From student to student advocate
John Della Volpe gave the 13th annual Culver Lecture in Hubbell Hall on April 4
Harvard’s John Della Volpe delivers the 13th Culver Lecture
Left to right: Easton Darling, Andrew Gibb and Jack Hutchinson were all named to the Academic All-District Team.
Simpson Basketball Players Makes Academic All-District Team
The 2024 Festival of Short Plays company prepares to present “Legacy of Brecht” this week.
FSP: Simpson’s entirely student-run production
