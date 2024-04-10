The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 4/10/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingApril 10, 2024

Spencer Waugh is running for Iowa House District 21 as a Democrat
Spencer Waugh running for office
by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager • April 10, 2024

After 13 years at Simpson and 25 years in the education field, Spencer Waugh hopes to add another experience: the representative of Iowa House...

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”: Spoilers Ahead
“Bodies Bodies Bodies”: Spoilers Ahead
by Chloe Peck, News Editor • April 10, 2024

Although it has been two years since the movie's initial release on March 14, 2022, the horror/comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” has been trending...

Former Simpson professor intends to plead guilty on 2020 murder charges

by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager
April 8, 2024
Gowun+Park%2C+a+former+assistant+professor+at+Simpson%2C+will+plead+guilty+at+a+trial+date+set+for+April+25%2C+2024.
Photo courtesy of Zach Boyden-Holmes of the Des Moines Register
Gowun Park, a former assistant professor at Simpson, will plead guilty at a trial date set for April 25, 2024.

Gowun Park, a former assistant professor of economics at Simpson who faced kidnapping and murder charges back in 2020, is now intending to plead guilty. 

According to new court filings on April 4, 2024, a plea agreement has been reached, and guilty plea proceedings are scheduled for April 25.

Park, 45, is charged with murder in the death of her husband, Sung Woo Nam, 41.

Police found Nam tied to a chair with his hands and feet bound on Feb. 15, 2020, at their West Des Moines residence. One of the cords was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death, according to court documents, was strangulation.

At the time, Park had told officers her husband was abusive and had given her permission to tie him up when he became violent.

According to a report from the Des Moines Register on Monday, April 8,​​The case has been working its way through the courts for years. The district court initially ruled multiple police interviews with Park, a Korean immigrant for whom English was a second language, could not be used as evidence against her.

“The court found that police effectively detained her without advising her of her Miranda rights; continued questioning her after she asked for a lawyer; and implied she would be treated with leniency if she spoke with them,” the report said.

Most recently, Park’s trial was scheduled for March 18, 2024, but the trial was repeatedly scheduled and postponed before then. 

According to the Register, if Park is convicted of first-degree murder, she faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Park worked at Simpson as an assistant professor of economics from 2017 to 2020.

Park’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Crime
Ashton Barkers roster photo (left) and him wrestling (right photo by Caleb Geer)
Ex-Simpson wrestler faces sex abuse charges
This article was written as a senior capstone project and was originally published to IowaWatch/Investigate Midwest on May 26, 2022
Iowa's Indigenous communities faced with crisis of missing and murdered women
Des Moines man arrested after high-speed chase through campus
Des Moines man arrested after high-speed chase through campus
Photo by Corinne Thomas
Carver building break-in leaves police giving few answers
SGA receives information on BSU Zoom bombing suspect(s)
SGA receives information on BSU Zoom bombing suspect(s)
Former Simpson College professor released from jail
Former Simpson College professor released from jail
More in News
Spencer Waugh is running for Iowa House District 21 as a Democrat
Spencer Waugh running for office
The LU House caught fire early in the morning on April 7, 2024
La Casa Unida house fire
Jay Byers, Keyah Levy, John Woell, and Heidi Levine attended and participated in discussions about student concerns. The intended goal for the forum was to bridge the gap between students’ need for information and reassurance and the administrators’ knowledge about ongoing issues and projects. To watch the whole livestream, visit SGA’s Facebook page.
In the hot seat: SGA’s open forum between students and administrators
President Jay Byers interviews former Iowa governor and ambassador to China Terry Brandstad about relations between the U.S. and China.
Terry Brandstad, former Iowa governor and ambassador to China, pays Simpson a visit
Simpson College made history by holding the inaugural Sports Administration Symposium last week.
Simpson hosts the inaugural Sports Administration Symposium
“It was nice this year to add overall national title, and it further shows how competitive our team is, our whole team, whether you’re a freshman or a senior,” Powell said.
Making history and exceeding expectations
More in Top Stories
John Della Volpe gave the 13th annual Culver Lecture in Hubbell Hall on April 4
Harvard’s John Della Volpe delivers the 13th Culver Lecture
Left to right: Easton Darling, Andrew Gibb and Jack Hutchinson were all named to the Academic All-District Team.
Simpson Basketball Players Makes Academic All-District Team
The 2024 Festival of Short Plays company prepares to present “Legacy of Brecht” this week.
FSP: Simpson’s entirely student-run production
West Wing Vinyls is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feel free to stop in and take part in Suzanne Hack’s “happy place.”
West Wing Vinyls: Indianola’s "happy place"
The shooting sports team poses with their Division III National Championship trophy and many individual awards from the National Championship in San Antonio, Texas.
Many birds, one national champ: Shooting sports team wins national championship
Dustin Pari is a well know paranormal expert, working on “Ghost Hunters,” “Ghost Hunters International,” and “Ghost Nation,” among others.
Ghosts: Do you believe? After this show, you might
About the Contributor
Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest