Former Simpson professor intends to plead guilty on 2020 murder charges

Gowun Park, a former assistant professor of economics at Simpson who faced kidnapping and murder charges back in 2020, is now intending to plead guilty.

According to new court filings on April 4, 2024, a plea agreement has been reached, and guilty plea proceedings are scheduled for April 25.

Park, 45, is charged with murder in the death of her husband, Sung Woo Nam, 41.

Police found Nam tied to a chair with his hands and feet bound on Feb. 15, 2020, at their West Des Moines residence. One of the cords was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death, according to court documents, was strangulation.

At the time, Park had told officers her husband was abusive and had given her permission to tie him up when he became violent.

According to a report from the Des Moines Register on Monday, April 8, “​​The case has been working its way through the courts for years. The district court initially ruled multiple police interviews with Park, a Korean immigrant for whom English was a second language, could not be used as evidence against her.

“The court found that police effectively detained her without advising her of her Miranda rights; continued questioning her after she asked for a lawyer; and implied she would be treated with leniency if she spoke with them,” the report said.

Most recently, Park’s trial was scheduled for March 18, 2024, but the trial was repeatedly scheduled and postponed before then.

According to the Register, if Park is convicted of first-degree murder, she faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Park worked at Simpson as an assistant professor of economics from 2017 to 2020.

Park’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.