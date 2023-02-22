Ex-Simpson wrestler faces sex abuse charges

Former Simpson College wrestler, Ashton Barker, was arrested Feb. 14 in the 600 block of N. Buxton St. on counts of sexual abuse. The warrants for his arrest issued by the North Liberty Police Department on Feb. 10 include two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse of a child victim of the same household and one count of 3rd degree sexual abuse. The warrants for his arrest state he would be held without bond. A no-contact order was also included.

The charges against Barker are for abuse of one female victim occurring between April of 2017 and the end of 2019 according to the police records. Barker was 15 years old when the abuse started while the victim was 13.

It should be noted that he did admit to the allegations brought against him which is noted in his arrest records. The record stated, “the defendant admitted to officers he rubbed his genitalia against the victim’s genitalia as well as removing the victim’s underwear and touching her genitalia with his hand.”

Barker, who was a 2020 high school graduate, started his collegiate career at Iowa State University. On the ISU wrestling page he is listed as a freshman for the 2021-22 wrestling season. He then transferred to Simpson this academic year and wrestled for the Storm in the 184 lb. weight class in two meets. He has since been removed from the team’s online roster.

The statement from Simpson is as follows:

“Simpson College has cooperated and continues to cooperate with law enforcement. The police investigation involves allegations of domestic-related incidents occurring when the student was a minor. Law enforcement has represented to and assures the college that the student does not pose a current or ongoing threat to our community. The student is enrolled at Simpson but is not on the active roster of any athletics program. Simpson College will respect due process through the entirety of the matter.”

While enrolled, Barker is studying elementary education while pursuing a minor in coaching.