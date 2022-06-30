Iowa’s Indigenous communities faced with crisis of missing and murdered women

This article was written as a senior capstone project and was originally published to IowaWatch/Investigate Midwest on May 26, 2022

Rita Papakee’s family last saw her more than seven years ago.

At about 1 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2015, Papakee, 41, left work at the Meskwaki Bingo Casino and Hotel in Tama County, Iowa. She was reported missing by her family on Feb. 18, 2015, to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department after she did not pick up her last paycheck.

“Everybody is still wondering: Where is she, where is she?” Iris Roberts, Papakee’s mother, said.

Indigenous people are missing in Iowa, but disappearances span the nation.

In 2021, 9,572 Native Americans were reported missing, according to information from the National Crime Information Center. Of those reported missing, 54.4% were women. Indigenous women and girls face murder rates ten times higher than the national average, according to research compiled in 2018 by the National Congress of American Indians.

The key findings of five months of interviews with tribal leaders, loved ones of missing relatives, and Iowa officials show:

Because many Indigenous women are murdered off tribal land, who has authority to investigate cases can get murky.

There is a lack of data on cases, such as not knowing the tribe a person belongs to.

And often the effort to keep looking rests with family, friends or tribal members. Some of these missing person reports become cold cases, and Iowa lacks a dedicated cold case unit.

These missing Natives are a crisis, Charles Addington, an official in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, said in 2019.

The leaders of RISE, which stands for Resources for Indigenous Survivor Empowerment, said it’s a crisis that often is unheard of outside of these communities.

“I think a lot of people outside of the community aren’t even aware of what MMIW is,” said Nicole Lepley, director of RISE. “Just knowing what it is, looking it up and becoming more aware of the rate of violence against Indigenous peoples (is important).”

Lepley, who is not Indigenous, emphasized the need for more non-Natives to understand the issues facing Indigenous people, such as MMIW.

“Most often, perpetrators aren’t Indigenous. They aren’t from the community,” she said. “They come to tribal lands and commit crimes and aren’t prosecuted because of issues with whose jurisdiction it is. I think people who aren’t from the community don’t know those things.”

In 2021, 107 out of the 6,300 missing person reports in Iowa involved Native Americans, according to statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. All are closed unless they are listed on the DPS website. Of those cases, 53 remain active.

Native Americans make up 0.5% of Iowa’s nearly 3.2 million residents, according to the most recent U.S. census, and 1.69% of the missing persons reports in Iowa in 2021 involved Native Americans. One issue: State data is not broken down by gender so it’s unclear how many are women.

Iowa woman’s disappearance

Just one disappearance can affect a community, especially one as close-knit as the 1,450-member Meskwaki Nation.

“It’s unsettling, and it seems like since that happened and we haven’t been able to find a fellow tribal member, it’s kind of like a dark cloud looming,” said tribal member and Meskwaki Police Department Commissioner Mark Bear.

Within the 8,100-acre Meskwaki Settlement, 4.5 miles west of Tama and Toledo, it’s difficult to go anywhere without seeing a missing person’s flyer asking to bring Papakee home. Flyers hang on the Tribal Center and in the police department.

Papakee is one of the first instances of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) experienced by the Meskwaki Nation, also known as the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, said Mylene Wanatee, Meskwaki Family Services director.

Papakee was a mother not only to her own children but to nieces and nephews. She loved baking and holidays and would plan activities for the children on Halloween and Easter, said Roberts, her mother.

“She was really kind-hearted,” Roberts said. “She would go out of her way to help people if she really thought they needed help.”

Papakee knew how to make people laugh, especially her mother, with whom she was close.

“Oh, my stomach would hurt. I’d say, ‘Quit now, Rita!’ and she would keep going, and we’d laugh some more,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ only wish is for her daughter to come home. “I know it’s a wide area. Where do you look? And just trying to figure out where she might be, it’s just really kind of hard because of the way that the settlement is,” Roberts said. “What I would like is for her to be found so we could have closure.”