The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
The LU House caught fire early in the morning on April 7, 2024
La Casa Unida house fire
by Jenna Prather, Editor in Chief • 3:59 pm

  La Casa Unida (LU House) caught fire early Sunday morning, burning on the southeast corner of the house. According to an email...

SCTV 4/3/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam Hying April 4, 2024

Simpson College PRIDEs annual drag show returned again this year with an even larger turnout than the previous.
Gallery: 2024 PRIDE drag show
by Anna Schewe, Staff Reporter • April 3, 2024

West Wing Vinyls: Indianola’s “happy place”

by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
April 3, 2024
+++West+Wing+Vinyls+is+open+Thursday%2C+Friday+and+Saturday+from+10+a.m.+to+4+p.m.+Feel+free+to+stop+in+and+take+part+in+Suzanne+Hack%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9Chappy+place.%E2%80%9D+
Photo submitted
West Wing Vinyls is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feel free to stop in and take part in Suzanne Hack’s “happy place.”

Indianola has many things to offer: Beautiful parks, a great shopping center in the Indianola town square, and plenty of restaurants. One thing that Indianola local Suzanne Hack thought was missing was a vinyl and CD shop.

Located on West 2nd Avenue in Indianola, Hack opened West Wing Vinyls, the first women-ran music shop in Iowa, in November of 2023. They wanted to make sure that they were open before the holiday season.

Since opening, Hack has felt very welcomed by the community. “I knew it, and Indianola knew that we needed a record store,” she said.

Prior to being a record store, it was a mechanical shop, and the biggest question Hack faced was: “How am I going to turn this into a music shop?”

Hack knew that she wanted a smaller shop up front with more of a storage area in the back. She was able to use the old office space as the main part of the shop and has the rest of the vinyls, CDs and cassettes cataloged in the back so she is able to grab them for customers who ask.

Before opening the shop, Hack also knew she wanted an eye-catching mural on the front of the building. She began working with local artist Megan Shipley in May of 2023.

According to Hack, April 20 is Record Store Day. In celebration of that, she hopes to announce that West Wing Vinyls will now be selling newer records.

It was brought to her attention that Walmart, and sometimes Goodwill, are the only places in town to buy records, otherwise Indianola residents are forced to take a trip to Des Moines. She always thought that most college towns have some sort of music shop and was surprised that Indianola was not one of them and never had been.

Hack wanted to put an end to this. She believes that “music is at the center of everyone’s soul, that it’s something that everybody loves to listen to.”

She finds music to be therapy. Hack used to do a lot of traveling for work and she always found herself buying some sort of music during her travels. It was something she looked for to calm her while constantly finding herself in new places and situations.

The decision to open a music shop came after she and her daughter were diagnosed with breast cancer. Since it had always been a form of therapy for her, opening a music shop “just made sense.”

Hack felt as if she had been “guided down this path.” She is a strong believer in “the things you are faced with in life can either weaken you or make you stronger,” and she chose to have her diagnosis make her stronger.

She already had a collection of her own records, but she knew that opening a music shop would require her to have a lot more than she had. Hack began reaching out to people and buying lots of records, CDs and cassettes as she found them.

West Wing Vinyls is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feel free to stop in and take part in Suzanne Hack’s “happy place.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community
A call to action post that was made to the petitioner’s Instagram.
Simpson Sodexo GM Nielsen analyzes Norwich University Sodexo scandal
Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago, made monumental headlines.
Simpson hosts exclusive screening of Harold Washington documentary
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
If you’ve ever been to Mojo’s, you know exactly what she means, and if you haven’t yet, it’s about time you make it over to the local bar and check it out.
Get your mojo on
Professor Lisa Carponelli, Saturday evening news anchor for WHO 13.
Back in front of the camera
Jay Byers was named to be the 25th president of Simpson College on May 12 at a Board of Trustees meeting. He will officially take the office on Aug. 1.
New college president named: Byers to lead Storm
More in Features
Simpson College PRIDEs annual drag show returned again this year with an even larger turnout than the previous.
Gallery: 2024 PRIDE drag show
Beth Shelton will speak at the 2024 spring commencement ceremony.
Successful alumna to speak at commencement
Adam Weiner aka Low Cut Connie, frontman of the band.
Feel it in your soul: Low Cut Connie is coming to Des Moines
Wilbur, Professor Amy Doling’s dog poses with Thunder on one of his many trips to Simpson.
Canines in Carver
Photo Taken By: Michael Madeira in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
What are you doing for spring break
iamchelseaiam performed at Simpson on Friday, March 1
Musician spotlight: iamchelseaiam
More in Top Stories
Jay Byers, Keyah Levy, John Woell, and Heidi Levine attended and participated in discussions about student concerns. The intended goal for the forum was to bridge the gap between students’ need for information and reassurance and the administrators’ knowledge about ongoing issues and projects. To watch the whole livestream, visit SGA’s Facebook page.
In the hot seat: SGA’s open forum between students and administrators
The shooting sports team poses with their Division III National Championship trophy and many individual awards from the National Championship in San Antonio, Texas.
Many birds, one national champ: Shooting sports team wins national championship
President Jay Byers interviews former Iowa governor and ambassador to China Terry Brandstad about relations between the U.S. and China.
Terry Brandstad, former Iowa governor and ambassador to China, pays Simpson a visit
Dustin Pari is a well know paranormal expert, working on “Ghost Hunters,” “Ghost Hunters International,” and “Ghost Nation,” among others.
Ghosts: Do you believe? After this show, you might
Women’s History Month: Who’s really celebrating women?
Women’s History Month: Who’s really celebrating women?
“It was nice this year to add overall national title, and it further shows how competitive our team is, our whole team, whether you’re a freshman or a senior,” Powell said.
Making history and exceeding expectations
About the Contributor
Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest