The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Simpson Sodexo GM Nielsen analyzes Norwich University Sodexo scandal

by Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Website EditorMarch 27, 2024
A+call+to+action+post+that+was+made+to+the+petitioner%E2%80%99s+Instagram.%0A
safebitesnorwich Instagram page
A call to action post that was made to the petitioner’s Instagram.

A safe and reliable food source is essential on a college or university campus for students to remain healthy and capable of pursuing their academics, athletics and extracurriculars. At Norwich University, a military college in Vermont, students have rallied together and declared the Sodexo services on their campus have denied them safe meals.

The university is the oldest private and senior college in the United States. Their enrollment numbers are also roughly three times the size of Simpson’s. However, a campus of any size needs safe access to food and dining. 

An anonymous student named “Mystery Cadet” has started both an online petition and an Instagram page to rally fellow students and demand a change. The petition was originally posted on March 14.

The account argues students have experienced maggots in their food, food poisoning, dirty dishes and undercooked meals over the last year. Many photos have been posted to the Instagram account to depict said events, and within the last two weeks, the account has gained 147 followers. The petition urging both Sodexo management on the campus as well as the Norwich Board of Trustees to make a change stands at 222 signatures at the time of writing.

The petition, begun by “Mystery Cadet,” has 222 signers at the time of publication. (Change.org page)

Simpson’s Sodexo General Manager, Ben Nielsen, was appalled upon learning about the circumstances reportedly plaguing Norwich.

“It’s disturbing to me that the management at that unit did not know about this before students actually knew about it,” he said. “As soon as we see an issue, we take care of it. Right away.”

 Nielsen spared no criticism on the Sodexo unit from across the country when talking about how he would handle things.

 “If it got to that point, I would be coming down on my managers real hard,” he said. Deep-cleaning problem areas and figuring out the source of problems would be his number one priority.

What Nielsen couldn’t understand was how the problematic food made its way to being served to students. “That means the cooks knew what was happening,” he said. “Whoever did that should be immediately fired, for one. You’re walked out the door.”

The petition, as stated before, calls the Norwich Board of Trustees to action. Nielsen suggested the issues presented could be due to the relationship between the school and the dining provider, such as the dining provider not having full control over facilities for certain tasks, like spraying for pests. However, better communication is needed for basic sanitation measures to be executed well.

“It falls on the food service provider first, and then it falls back on the school,” Nielsen said.

Undercooked food was another main point being driven by the petition starter at Norwich, especially through images of bright pink meat said to be chicken.

Photo showing what appears to be undercooked chicken on the petitioner’s Instagram.

Nielsen stated that issues with cooking food the appropriate length could happen, although rare, but continually seeing the issue to the reported extent of what Norwich is experiencing is unacceptable. 

“We know we’ve had comments here of undercooked food, and those cooks are no longer here that we were having issues with,” he said.

If the extreme issues persist, management staff is not taking care of the frontline staff the way they should, said Nielsen.

Routine checks and audits are an important part of keeping the necessary standard for dining services on campus. Nielsen said Simpson’s Sodexo services are inspected once a year by both the Health Department and third-party auditor, EcoSure. The facilities also go through two inspections a month by Sodexo management.

Without a doubt, Norwich has some big questions to answer, and its Sodexo unit will be in the hot seat. Discussion over potentially changing dining services could even be at the forefront of the conversation, Nielsen said.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community
Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago, made monumental headlines.
Simpson hosts exclusive screening of Harold Washington documentary
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
If you’ve ever been to Mojo’s, you know exactly what she means, and if you haven’t yet, it’s about time you make it over to the local bar and check it out.
Get your mojo on
Professor Lisa Carponelli, Saturday evening news anchor for WHO 13.
Back in front of the camera
Jay Byers was named to be the 25th president of Simpson College on May 12 at a Board of Trustees meeting. He will officially take the office on Aug. 1.
New college president named: Byers to lead Storm
Cochran comes from just down the road, where she wrestled at Grand View.
Women’s wrestling adds talent to coaching staff
More in News
“It was nice this year to add overall national title, and it further shows how competitive our team is, our whole team, whether you’re a freshman or a senior,” Powell said.
Making history and exceeding expectations
The Spirit Shop got a new sign to coincide with the Spirit Shop and mailroom consolidation.
You’ve got mail… at the Spirit Shop?
Teghan Booth (left) and Lara Kallem (right) live in the Women and Gender Resource Center, a theme house that provides support to marginalised genders and hosts campus events about gender issues.
Welcome to my house: Theme houses on campus
The Japanese foreign exchange students pose for a picture in the writing center.
Simpson welcomes students from Japan
Many departments will consolidate going into the next academic year.
Simpson is consolidating departments
Speakers for the dedication included President Jay Byers, Cyd Dyer, Academic Dean John Woell and Simpson education studies student Angel Schewe.
Simpson celebrates the opening of Dunn Library
More in Top Stories
Women’s History Month: Who’s really celebrating women?
Women’s History Month: Who’s really celebrating women?
Beth Shelton will speak at the 2024 spring commencement ceremony.
Successful alumna to speak at commencement
Adam Weiner aka Low Cut Connie, frontman of the band.
Feel it in your soul: Low Cut Connie is coming to Des Moines
Wilbur, Professor Amy Doling’s dog poses with Thunder on one of his many trips to Simpson.
Canines in Carver
Joel Sampson hit a go-ahead three-run bomb as part of a six-run seventh inning that propelled the Simpson College baseball team to a 12-10 series finale win over Hamline. - Simpson Atheltics
The Storm looks to rewrite the narrative
College is the perfect time to hone in on leadership skills. First years Mya Whitaker and Rachel Garcia understand this as the presidents of Active Minds and Latinos Unidos.
First Years in Leadership
About the Contributor
Caleb Geer, Ad Manager & Website Editor

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest