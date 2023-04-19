Simpson student “Stands Up To Cancer”: Surpasses goal of $5,000

All it takes is one student with an idea to set a project in motion, and with an entire community behind him, Dillon Berg brought his vision to life.

Fifth-year senior Dillon Berg knows all too well the emotional turmoil that comes with battling a cancer diagnosis. “From spending three years on the baseball team and within my own family, I have seen firsthand the impact cancer has on people’s lives,” Berg said. “I lost my grandmother to cancer and my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I’ve seen friends lose parents, grandparents, and aunts.”

Berg also happens to know the inner workings of fundraising, and how to go about raising money the easiest and quickest way.

“Last year I helped out a friend with a 5K event in my hometown of Ottumwa, which raised money for heart disease,” Berg said. Inspired by his friend’s activism, he wanted to bring something similar to Simpson’s campus.

“With the help of Nathan Roling, Tyler Willis, the Pre-Health Society executives and fellow classmates, I was able to implement the plan for the Strike Out Cancer event,” Berg said. “I am also very grateful for all John Walker’s help as well, and my classmates from REACH that helped brainstorm ideas along the way.”

The final event took place Saturday, April 15 and reeled in an additional $600 through the sale of t-shirts and personalized placards, which brought the total amount of funds to $5,100 for the Stand Up To Cancer organization.

“I have learned a ton about using GoFundMe to raise money for an organization. It cuts down the stress of having to handle the money taken in, because donations can be made straight to Stand Up To Cancer,” Berg said. “If anyone has an inspiration to raise money for a good cause, my best advice is to just do it. People at Simpson are awesome and if they know exactly what they need to do to help you, they will make it happen.”

All it takes is one student with an idea to set a project in motion, and with an entire community behind him, Dillon Berg brought his vision to life. “Not only am I glad to have done something in the midst of the hopelessness I felt in previous years, but I am hopeful to have inspired the next person to do the same for the Simpson community,” Berg said.