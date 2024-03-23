Canines in Carver

Carver now has a new species in its halls, Canis lupus familiaris, also known as dogs.

Carver professors have started a new trend of bringing their dogs from home to get students more excited to come to office hours.

“Before we were allowed to have them in the building, I noticed that when I brought them to campus, students who would never come and talk to me normally would come and, like, talk to the dog, but mostly talk to me,” Amy Doling, professor of biology, said.

Each dog gets a certain day of the week where they get to come on campus and be the carver dog of the day. The current schedule has Associate Professor of Chemistry and Physics Lindsay Ditzler’s dog Lucy on Tuesday, Doling’s dog Wilbur on Thursday and Assistant Professor and Chemical Hygiene Officer Faithe Keomanivong’s dog Harold on Friday.

“We rotate who gets one day what day so we don’t overwhelm the building with too many dogs,” Doling said. “We only have one at a time and we’ve put a schedule out to the students now.”

The professors have found an increase in students coming to their office due to the dogs. Doling believes it levels the playing field between students and professors by giving them something to talk about. All of the professors agreed they have seen more students, even those who are not in their classes, stop by to talk on the days their dog is on campus.

“I have students that I’ve never had in class, never met, never talked to, and I don’t know their names that I see on a regular basis,” Ditzler said. “They know Lucy.”

This dog schedule started this year, with the new administration being more welcoming toward animals on campus, allowing professors and students alike to have more opportunities to bring pets on campus.

“I was kind of excited when I learned that we were actually allowed to have dogs here. I never worked at a place that we could, but I think it’s really nice for him (Harold) because he adores the students,” Keomanivong said. “I think to get to know more of the students like, I don’t teach as many classes here. My main role is Chemical Hygiene officer and Harold draws students in and lets me learn more about their lifestyle, which is important.”

The dogs allow the students to relax and be comforted while also helping them feel more at ease going into office hours to meet with professors.

The professors also help accommodate students who aren’t comfortable with dogs by offering to remove the dog or move to another room for office hours. They also make sure to keep cleanliness at the forefront by vacuuming every day their dog is in to help those with allergies.

“I think there’s sometimes this misperception like we bring them to campus so we don’t have to pay for daycare or something. I bring them because I love that the students love to come in and like sit on the floor with them and I get more students in my office,” Doling said.

The professors also make sure the dogs are well-behaved and do not go into classrooms or labs. Dr. Keomanivong stated that dogs are sent home if they are being disruptive. Dr. Doling mentioned that other staff have thought about bringing in their dogs, but they didn’t have the right personality or training to be on campus.

“You have to have the right type of dog. You can’t have barking, jumping or fighting,” said Doling.

The canines in Carver have been a hit with students. Even as I was interviewing the professors, there were at least five students who stopped by to say hello. The dogs are also treated well by other professors like Professor of Chemistry/Physics Adam Brustkern, who gives each dog a treat every time they are on campus.

Next time you are in Carver, or you are just stressed, stop by the second floor of Carver and see one of the adorable dogs for a nice study break.

“I bring him because it makes students happy,” said Doling.