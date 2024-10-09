The Nine Lives of George, the Beloved Campus Cat

For students at Simpson College, a stroll across campus often comes with an unexpected but heartwarming sight: George, the friendly, fluffy tuxedo cat, lounging in the sun or wandering around campus.

George isn’t just any cat, he’s a campus legend. Beloved by students and staff alike, he even appears on merchandise in the Spirit Shop along with stickers, word searches and social media posts.

Contrary to some rumors, George is very much a boy, and at 13 years old, he’s lived quite an adventurous life.

George’s journey began in Lake Ahquabi State Park, where he first appeared at the doorstep of his owner, Claire Patin’s country home.

“At the time, he showed up at the front door with my other cats and just walked in,” Patin said. “I did some calling around, and never had any luck finding the owner.”

Though Patin had two other cats at the time, George quickly made himself at home, even forming a friendship with the neighbor’s cat, Meow-Meow.

“I’d say, ‘George, Meow-Meow is here to see you,’ and George would go trotting to the back door,” Patin said. “I’d open the door and George would go out into the yard and they’d each plant themselves, maybe 10-20 feet apart and watch the world go by.”

Even as a kitten, George’s social personality was evident.

“He was just a miniature version of what he is now, very social, even then very friendly, and got along well with my other cats,” Patin said. “He was such a cute little butterball and so friendly.”

Eight years ago, when Patin moved to Indianola, she worried about how George would adjust.

“I wasn’t sure how he’d make the transition without Meow-Meow, and moving from the country to the city, so I thought he was going to be very lonely,” Patin said.

After all, George had always enjoyed his freedom to roam and bond with other cats.

However, George soon found a new source of companionship among Simpson’s students. Little did he know the impact he would have on the students and staff who came to love him.

“He just started meandering across the street,” Patin said. “Once he found Kent Campus Center and the dining hall, he was in seventh heaven.”

Snacks and plenty of attention from students quickly won George over.

“The kids were giving him all kinds of food and snacks, and he was really getting quite overweight,” Patin said.

While George’s adventures make him a beloved presence, Patin kindly asks students to refrain from feeding him, as his love for snacks can lead to a bit of extra fluff.

But George’s love for campus isn’t just about the food. He has a knack for making friends and getting scratches.

“He loves to sit on people’s laps, it doesn’t matter if he’s never met them before,” Patin said.

His daily routine often includes wandering into buildings, sunbathing, and offering his presence to anyone in need of a little comfort. On social media, students frequently post George sightings, letting others know where he’s hanging out that day.

George’s adventures haven’t always been without mishaps, though. Patin recounted one summer vacation when she received a call from her pet sitter saying George was missing at around 10 or 11 p.m. Thankfully, after posting on Twitter (X), a group of Simpson students formed a search party and found George – at a neighborhood steak fry, no less.

Even as he ages, George continues to charm the Simpson community. He’s become a cherished part of the college, so much so that new students sometimes mistake him for a stray and call Patin out of concern.

“Every fall, I get calls, usually because there’s new students that don’t know that George is part of the campus, so they’re concerned,” Patin said. “And I always thank them for calling me to let me know.”

Despite his sense of adventure, George’s wanderings always remain close to home.

“Fortunately, he doesn’t go any farther than Simpson, as far as I know,” Patin said, “I’ve never gotten a call from anybody other than Simpson.”

For Patin, being George’s owner is more of an honorary title.

“I’m called ‘George’s mom,’ I don’t have a name. I’m just ‘George’s mom.’ This is George’s house, not mine,” Patin said with a laugh.

At the end of the day, George is more than just a campus cat. He’s a symbol of the warmth and kindness shared by the Simpson community.

“I’m very thankful for how well the students treat him and look out for him,” Patin said. “I just feel so good about letting George go over to Simpson when I know there’s so many students over there taking care of him.”

For anyone who has ever stopped to pet George or watched him saunter across campus, know that he gets home safe and sound to sleep every night

George has certainly made himself at home and has left his pawprints on Simpson’s heart, this campus wouldn’t be the same without him.

The only comment George had to make was, “Meow.”