Homecoming 2024 preview

Simpson College Homecoming 2024 is set to be an exciting week for the Storm community. From the events hosted by the college administration to activities and games provided by the Simpson College Campus Activities Board (CAB), Oct. 6-13 will be a busy time in Indianola.

“March on Simpson” has been deemed the theme for Simpson’s 2024 Homecoming, paying homage to the Storm’s fight song. The weekend festivities hosted by the college are the main points of interest for various alumni, but for current students, activities start on the prior Sunday.

“I’m excited about the field games on Sunday and the mini-games throughout the week. All of them are fun, nostalgic games that we used to play in elementary,” CAB President Zamaria Barnes said.

Although Simpson College designates its own theme for alumni events, guest speakers, and other various celebrations, CAB, run by student representatives and overseen by the director of student activities, Steven Strope, has designated this year’s theme to be “Recess Revival.”

Some nostalgic games that will be run by CAB throughout the week include a field day on Kent Plaza, Simon Says, a lip sync competition, Hungry Hungry Hippos, musical chairs, and more. They even have designated dress-up days Monday-Friday. While this is only half of the included events for the week, CAB has put in many hours of prep time.

“We’ve been discussing Homecoming since August but started preparing for it in the middle of September,” Barnes said.

While some aspects of Homecoming change, some traditions stick around and are expected by students year after year. A few of those are the “Yell Like Hell” pep rally and “Dance Like Hell,” which students tend to enjoy the most.

“‘Yell Like Hell,’ and the dance that’s usually after are definitely my favorite,” said sophomore Caroline Kinkead, who is also a member of the Simpson College Dance Team.

On Friday night of Homecoming week, “Yell Like Hell” includes performances from both the dance and cheer teams, stomp routines competed by Greek Life fraternities and sororities for a chance to win $1000 for their philanthropy, and the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen. Usually, “Dance Like Hell” occurs immediately after the pep rally, but this year has been changed to Saturday night, with “Yell Like Hell” still being on Friday. This change allows athletes to stay up late and enjoy the dance.

On Saturday, almost every fall sport competes or performs. Football plays Nebraska Wesleyan, followed by women’s and men’s soccer playing Buena Vista. The cheer and dance team will be on the sidelines during the football game, with a halftime performance from the dance team as well. Women’s volleyball starts the morning off in Dubuque, women’s tennis will be in conference play, and Shooting Sports versus Clay Coming at the Warren County Izaak Walton League.

“It’s super exciting because I am on the dance team, and after we perform at ‘Yell Like Hell,’ we have to get ready for the game. The team and all our friends on those other teams will be able to actually enjoy the night and stay up late!” Kinkead said.

Other Homecoming events from the college, CAB, and other organizations on campus include the Medallion Hunt, “Pin the Bow Tie on Byers,” President Byers’ inauguration, Simpson Blood Drive, multiple tailgates in the Hillman/McNeill Parking Lot before the football game against Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson Productions’ performances of “The Moors” by Jen Silverman, and the famous couch photos on the Kent plaza Saturday morning. Multiple events with competitions include monetary prizes (and bragging rights).

The most updated information regarding festivities will be on Simpson College’s website and CAB’s Instagram page (@simpcocab). To view schedules for sporting events, Simpson’s athletics page has a composite schedule for all teams. Lastly, to find tickets for “The Moors” and to register for all other events, go to https://simpson.edu/homecoming.