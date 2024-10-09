Don’t Let the Record Fool You

After starting the season with a losing record in non-conference play, the Storm men’s soccer team has high hopes as they head into conference play.

The Storm finished the 2023 season with a record of 7-10-1, their worst record since 2010. Even with many experienced players returning for the team, the start of this season has not been much better.

With a record of 4-5-2, it would be easy to think that it has been another disappointing start for the Storm. However, this non-conference schedule has been one of the toughest Simpson has seen in a long time, and it was designed to prepare the team for tough games in the American Rivers Conference.

Storm head coach Rick Isaacson said, “Right now the win-loss record’s a little bit misleading. We’ve gotten some good results in the non-conference schedule but we’ve also played what’s gonna be four top 25 teams.”

Although it is important to find momentum by winning games early on, conference play is where each win matters so much more.

Each year, the top six teams in the ARC play in the conference tournament for men’s soccer. The winner of the tournament receives an automatic spot in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. This season the conference is wide open as there are no teams ranked in the top 25, and only one ranked in the top 8 of the region.

Isaacson said, “We’ve been all in since day one to win the league, more importantly, the conference tournament to get the automatic qualifier, and the goal every year in the Simpson men’s soccer program is to win that automatic qualifier.”

Senior captain defender Espoire Nkomezi believes that this goal is still very achievable. The team’s goal is posted where every player sees it almost every day.

“If you go to the group chat the message is pinned. ‘Win the conference tournament’. I feel like the non-conference play has prepared us well to win the conference tournament,” he said.

One thing the Storm looks to improve during conference play is their record at Bill Buxton Stadium. With a 1-3-1 record at home for the Storm, it can be tough to gain interest from students to attend the games that matter most.

Nkomezi said, “I know most students might feel like there’s no point in showing up to our games when we are losing almost every home game.”

However, Nkomezi believes the support of the students can give them the boost they need when it comes to their four home conference games.

“Going forward since it’s conference play, I feel like the energy is going to be high and we will win a lot of games, so they better be there to witness it.”

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the Storm finished the non-conference season with a 2-2 draw against 13th-ranked Wisconsin Eau Claire, which can give the storm a bit of momentum heading into the heart of conference play. With seven games left to play, the team looks to use that momentum and find a way to climb to the top of the ARC.

The Storm is back in action at 7:30 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 12 at home against Buena Vista.