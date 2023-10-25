Join SAAC for Trunk-or-Treat

Post-COVID has brought many great events to campus, including Simpson College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee’s (SAAC) Trunk or Treat event.

“This is something we have been putting on for a few years now post-COVID. It is a great way for families of the community to get involved with student-athletes directly on campus,” Bella Tranquillino, SAAC’s President, said.

This is the third year for this particular event, and each year, SAAC has seen attendance grow and hopes for this to continue.

They hope to have as many kids and families as possible attending the event each year. Families from Indianola and the surrounding communities are invited and encouraged to attend.

SAAC gets a lot of help from the various student-athletes on campus. Every team is required to have a game set up where they can pass out candy and engage with the kids.

Every year, there are all sorts of games for the kids to play, including bowling, mini tennis, ring toss, penalty kicks, obstacle courses, sack races and some others. Team members are also encouraged to dress up to stick with the Halloween theme.

Although this event is athletics department-oriented, non-athletes are more than welcome to help out. It is open to everyone, and SAAC’s goal is to “create a welcoming environment for all to enjoy.”

So, athlete or not, feel free to stop by and take part in the fun.

Tranquillino said this event is an “awesome opportunity for student-athletes to give back to the community. Every year we hope to provide a fun environment for families within the community. We try to make it an experience they will never forget and keep families coming back year after year.”

SAAC hopes for lots of attendance, between Simpson and the surrounding community, so if you are available, feel free to stop by to help out or engage in the different events. Both the athletes and the kids that have attended in the past have really enjoyed this event, and the hope is to continue that enjoyment this year.

The event will be on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bill Buxton Stadium. Come join Thunder and the Simpson athletes for fun and games on the football field.

UPDATE: Due to weather concerns, this event will now take place in Black Box Theatre and Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center. There has been no change to the event date or time.