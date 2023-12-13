The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The women’s basketball team is starting off their season strong 4-4, 2-1 American Rivers.
Heating up on the hardwood
by Alex Boyle, Staff Reporter • December 6, 2023

Leadership, positivity, and hard work are some of the main focuses of the Simpson women’s basketball team. The team is coming off a 16-11 record...

A winter weather advisory for out-of-state students

by Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter
December 6, 2023
%E2%80%9CI+was+not+fully+prepared+for+Iowa+weather+when+I+first+moved+onto+campus+and+didn%E2%80%99t+know+how+to+layer+properly%2C%E2%80%9D+said+Nina+Ortiz%2C+a+senior+from+Texas.+
Courtesy of Simpson College
“I was not fully prepared for Iowa weather when I first moved onto campus and didn’t know how to layer properly,” said Nina Ortiz, a senior from Texas.

It is no secret that Iowa has harsh winters. Anyone from Iowa will tell you stories about blizzards, black ice and negative temperatures. But, do students from warmer climates really know what to expect when moving to Simpson? 

“I was not fully prepared for Iowa weather when I first moved onto campus and didn’t know how to layer properly,” said Nina Ortiz, a senior from Texas. 

Iowa seasons have no guidebook. The weather can go from 60 degrees to -15 degrees in two days. Students from warmer climates are often not ready for the harsh colds and deep snows that come to campus. 

“The transition from Texas to Iowa has been a huge change., There are things that I did not know when I came,” Ortiz said. “I had to get many different kinds of winter clothes, shoes, etc.”

Prepping for the cold is a necessary evil that all Simpson students will have to face. Coats, hats, boots and as many layers as you can fit are necessary to stay warm during the cold months, often lasting until April. 

“I didn’t know there were different levels of cold,” said Hannah Rosenfeld, a junior from Nevada. “It was all kind of tentative and it was just I had to experiment a lot with all these clothes.”

Iowa winters call for layers. A warm underlayer you can wear in class; a heavy coat that shields you from the cold and snow; a hat or headband to keep your ears warm; gloves to cover your fingers; boots to get to class in the snow without getting wet socks. 

“Some incoming tips would be to get boots that have traction and make sure that you wear clothes that would be comfortable wearing inside and then bundle up in a jacket,” Ortiz said. “Also, look for the ice on the ground to try to not slip and fall.”

While the winter can be scary and cold, there are ways to enjoy the weather.

Snowmen, snowball fights, and all holiday festivities are good ways to make the best of the season. Student Luis Trigueros enjoyed the first snow of the season with friends. 

“I enjoyed snow the first day I saw it because of the excitement. It wasn’t cold at that moment, but I couldn’t go out for the next few days because it was freezing,” said Trigueros.

It may take a little time to get used to the extreme Iowa winters, but with practice, you will understand how to properly prepare to go to class in the cold. Despite what you might assume, Simpson rarely cancels classes due to weather.
