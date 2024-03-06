The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 3/06/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam Hying March 6, 2024

Photo Taken By: Michael Madeira in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
What are you doing for spring break
by Michael Madeira, Staff Reporter • March 6, 2024

When I asked around campus, “What are you doing over spring break?” the typical answer was “going home” or “chillin’.” A typical...

Review: Madame Web another superhero flop?
Review: "Madame Web" another superhero flop?
by Josephine Brockman, Staff Reporter • March 6, 2024

If you thought “Morbius” was a flop, you’re not gonna wanna watch “Madame Web.” The writing was cheesy, the timeline was hard to follow,...

The Storm looks to rewrite the narrative

by Abby Hintz, ID Magazine editor-in-Chief
March 6, 2024
Joel+Sampson+hit+a+go-ahead+three-run+bomb+as+part+of+a+six-run+seventh+inning+that+propelled+the+Simpson+College+baseball+team+to+a+12-10+series+finale+win+over+Hamline.+-+Simpson+Atheltics
Courtesy of Simpson Athletics
“Joel Sampson hit a go-ahead three-run bomb as part of a six-run seventh inning that propelled the Simpson College baseball team to a 12-10 series finale win over Hamline.” – Simpson Atheltics

   The Simpson Storm baseball team swept their opening-day games for the fourth time under head coach Nathan Roling. The Storm picked up wins against Calvin, 5-2, and Wisconsin Lutheran, 10-7, on Feb. 24. The wins were the Storm’s first against each opponent in team history.

“We played how we want to play. We stole some bases, bunted for hits, scored in different ways, pitched well – really well at times and well enough at other times,” head coach Nathan Roling said. “[I] feel good about how we came out on opening day with nerves and with the eagerness to play and felt like we played pretty well for the first day out.”

In game one, senior pitcher Trey Castile was credited with his first win of the season, and with two strikeouts, he passed Chris Donahue for fifth place all-time in career strikeouts with 181. Sophomore Dylan Schlee picked up his first save of the season after shutting down the Calvin Knights in the final two innings.

“We didn’t play perfect, but we did what we needed to do to win,” Castile said. “That’s all it comes down to, being able to gut out wins, especially when our conference is so good.”

In game two against the Wisconsin Lutheran Warriors, the Storm was down by three after three innings and was propelled by senior Joel Sampson’s three-run homer in the fourth, following back-to-back singles by Levi Herrick and Tyson McAlexander.

“When I went to the plate, that’s never really my goal, but knowing that I could bring the team back in, it was a really good feeling and just sticking to it,” Sampson said.

The following day, the team fell to Augustana Vikings, 18-3. The Vikings took a 13-0 lead over the Storm before they got on the board in the fourth inning. Sophomore Ian Baldwin hit a triple and was the first to score for the Storm on a groundout two batters later.

“They’re one of the top teams in our area, year in and year out, and [we] showed some good things, but ultimately, the game got away from us with the inability to throw enough strikes, and the score got a little bit out of hand,” Roling said. “But I thought, offensively, we played all right at times and against a good team.”

Both Castile and Sampson said the loss gave the team a lot of learning opportunities and allowed for some flaws to be exposed, which showed them what the team needed to work on heading into their next games.

“This preseason stuff, these games, yeah, they’re great, and we expect to win every time we go out, but the ultimate goal is to win come conference season,” Sampson said. “It was a tough loss, but it was needed to expose some things we need to work on.”

The team had a goal going into the series of games in Illinois to win two out of three, and they accomplished just that.

Looking ahead at the rest of the season, the number one goal for the young team is to get better every game and every series. They are also looking into being able to compete in the conference, play in the conference tournament, and come away with the conference championship.

As for areas of improvement, the team is looking to find their offensive identity.

“I think we’re starting to do that really well. We can play very aggressively,” Roling said.

They are also looking into growing defensively, and the final piece they are looking at improving is solidifying their bullpen.

“We’re working at the attitude we bring to the field every day,” Sampson said.“We want to exude a level of confidence that when people show up to the field, they understand they have to play us.”

There’s a lot to look forward to with the season just now underway, both on the coaches’ side and the players’ sides. Roling is looking forward to the team this season, commenting on how hard they work and how well the team gets along.

“Ultimately, our goal is to win every game that we play, and looking forward to the challenge of going into this and the opportunity to have success with this group excites us an awful lot,” Roling said. “It’s a fun group to be around, and coaching them every day is a privilege.”

Castile is looking forward to seeing what the team can do, stating they have a lot of anticipation to see themselves perform well.

“We have a lot of young guys who are going to develop and grow throughout the year,” Castile said. “I’m excited to see where our guys end up being able to be at and play at by the end of the year.”

Sampson looks forward to playing with his teammates every day, stating they are his best friends and they invest all of their time into each other.

“There’s a quote I love to say, ‘eat with the ones you starve with,’ and every single day, we bust our asses off, we work so hard, and we want to enjoy the success together,” Sampson said.

The Storm was picked seventh in the American Rivers Conference preseason rankings with 16 points to tie with Central. The team returns 15 letter-winners from last season and welcomes 24 newcomers. The 2022 season concluded with an overall record of 16-24 and a 6-18 conference record.

“You know, this is a program that has seen some struggles as of late, and we’re looking to change the narrative and I’m excited to reap what we have,” Sampson said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Not only are the new fields going to be a major plus, but the drive and team spirit are prevalent within the Storm.
Swingin' into spring season
Brady Held ready for final season
Brady Held ready for final season
On April 14, Simpson Athletics held a launch party where students, faculty, staff and alumni went to view the new brand for the first time.
Simpson Athletics debuts new logos to students' approval
Not only are the new fields going to be a major plus, but the drive and team spirit are prevalent within the Storm.
Spring break on the diamond: Simpson softball and baseball travel to Florida
As Simpson’s top pitcher, senior Brady Held looks to lead the Storm to a successful 2022 season.
Brady Held anchors Simpson baseball’s powerful defense
TJ Stephenson overcomes adversity in second sport at his third school
TJ Stephenson overcomes adversity in second sport at his third school
More in Sports
Young is appreciative of the effort the Simpson community is showing and is ready to grow along with them.
A sign for The Storm: Demarico Young has committed to Simpson
Reinert and Berglund saw this podcast as a way to attract an audience in the off-season for more support during their season.
“The Show”: a women’s soccer podcast
Hicks will wrestle at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling National Championships scheduled for March 8-9 at the prestigious Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
Location: Cowles Fieldhouse, Event: NCWWC Regional Tournament
Senior infielder, Karlie Hill, propels Simpson past Gustavus Aldophus 6-3 with two-run home run.
Diamond dominance: A comprehensive preview of the upcoming softball season
Max Cleveland broke the 60-meter hurdle time for the first time in December with a record of 8.00 seconds.
Max Cleveland: Placing a checkmark on the goal sheet
Junior Drake Downard split a 1-1 record in both singles and doubles play against Luther and Monmouth College.
Aces high: Previewing the season for the men's tennis team
More in Top Stories
The Spirit Shop got a new sign to coincide with the Spirit Shop and mailroom consolidation.
You’ve got mail… at the Spirit Shop?
College is the perfect time to hone in on leadership skills. First years Mya Whitaker and Rachel Garcia understand this as the presidents of Active Minds and Latinos Unidos.
First Years in Leadership
Artist, Jean-Marie Salem (left) explains her sculpture to her friends who surprised her at the gallery presentation. Salem’s work revolves around her race and she implements balance and illusions into her sculptures.
Unveiling Herstory: Celebrating Women's Lives and Work in Art
What comes first: the woman or the embryo?
What comes first: the woman or the embryo?
Rich Ramos, former director of student activities, in Kent Campus Center.
What's the sitch with Rich?
Teghan Booth (left) and Lara Kallem (right) live in the Women and Gender Resource Center, a theme house that provides support to marginalised genders and hosts campus events about gender issues.
Welcome to my house: Theme houses on campus
About the Contributor
Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Layout Editor

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest