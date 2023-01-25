Brady Held ready for final season

Fifth-year senior Brady Held is returning for the Simpson baseball team. He was named A-R-C Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and looks to continue his success this season.

Held is from Indianola and gets to enjoy one last season playing in his hometown. He is majoring in sports administration but hopes to continue playing baseball after graduation. Held said one thing he will take from his college experience is how to be a good teammate and leader.

“I know that’s become underrated and what a lot of coaches look for,” he said. “It’s not exactly something you can train, but I think I’ve become a better leader and person during my time here at Simpson.”

Held’s sophomore season was cut short due to the pandemic. He decided to return for a fifth year of eligibility. Held said the pandemic personally affected his college career.

“The year of COVID, getting canceled down in Florida was very tough,” Held said. “The night we got canceled we had a great time and it brought us a lot closer as a team, so I’m grateful for that.”

Held hopes to lead the storm back to the A-R-C tournament for the second time in three years. He made the All-Region IX First Team last season and was named a Preseason All-American this season on D3baseball. Despite all the accolades, Held said he just wants to play baseball.

“I’m grateful for it always but truthfully, I want to be healthy and play the best baseball I can.”

Shoulder surgery was another part of Held’s decision to return and he said the rehab has been feeling good heading into the season.

“Team-wise, I feel pretty good with the guys we have. It’s a new feeling because I don’t know a lot of them not being here in the fall, but I think they have a lot of potential.”

Enjoying the people and having fun are two pieces of advice Held said he would give an incoming Simpson first-year athlete.

“If you just take it seriously each and every day, it’s gonna suck. Take meaningful reps when you’re up, but besides that, have fun and enjoy yourself.”

Clint Huntrods is a former Simpson professor who taught many of Held’s sports administration classes. Homework while also having fun is why Held said he was one of his favorite professors.

“We had a fantasy football league with our finance class along with knowing players’ contracts. I learned so much from that sports law class, I couldn’t describe the feeling,” he said.

Nathan Roling is the head baseball coach at Simpson and Held said he played a huge part in his decision to come to Simpson.

Held also thanked his high school coaches, Casey Aldridge and Ed Johnson for ensuring he was the best person he could be before the best player.