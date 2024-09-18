The Inspiring Story of Demarico Young

Growing up at the Louisiana School for the Deaf came with many challenges for Demarico Young. He had to fight through much adversity but never stopped chasing his dreams of becoming a college football player.

That dream became reality when Young committed to Simpson College earlier this year.

Young started playing football at eight years old and felt that playing the game allowed him to be the most successful version of himself.

“The enjoyment of playing sports, the challenge of competition, reaching new levels and showing them who I am. I can do anything special even though I can’t hear,” Young said.

Young’s transition to Simpson was seamless, and he gelled with the team almost immediately. Especially with senior quarterback, J Jensen.

“Demarico is a team guy who cares about everyone on and off the field. He helped me learn how to communicate with him which helps us understand each other on the field,” Jensen said. “He taught me how to use sign language a little bit. Our culture here on the team is very good as everyone welcomed him. Our connection will only get better going forward.”

When Young was asked about the relationship with his quarterback, he spoke very highly of Jensen.

“Jensen has been my role model because he helped me a lot on and off the field. He helps show me how to be humble and successful,” Young said.

The addition of Young to the team has also made head coach Reed Hoskins adjust his coaching style.

“We are always listening and learning to the things that worked for Demarico in high school. We are very fortunate that we have interpreters on the field to help us out. There is learning some sign language on my end and helping make sure he is confident in what is going on,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins spoke highly of Young’s character as well as his work ethic.

“He is a really impressive young man. He has been involved in multiple sports in high school. He has been involved in both his own nonprofit as well as the Simpson community,” Hoskins said.

Young has also made friends without interpreters being present as his confidence and friendly nature have made people gravitate towards him.

“He got more confident with our guys in a lot of social settings without an interpreter there. Through the recruiting process, he was here for multiple visits and coming to see some games where he really developed communication with the team. We have a good group and Demarico fits in really well with his personality,” Hoskins said.

Young knows there is a lot more to accomplish, but is ready for any challenge that comes his way.

“My goal for the rest of the season is to be better than last year. I want to thank my coaches who know I will work hard 24/7. I’m ready for the next game on Saturday vs Crown,” Young said.

Young is here to show other young deaf kids that they too can chase their dreams and make a positive impact within their communities.