ARC stud joins the Storm soccer staff

Forward Senior Katie Berglund (#21) takes on Storm defender #2 Brooklin Froehlich in the Fall 2022 matchup in Waverly, IA at Wartburg College.

On March 24, Katie Berglund was named Simpson College women’s soccer assistant coach. She will be the first full-time assistant coach in the program’s history.

Berglund is a soon-to-be graduate of Wartburg College, where she played on the Knight’s women’s soccer team for the past four fall seasons.

“More progressively this, my senior year, finishing up, I knew I wanted to coach at the college level,” Berglund said, “My major is actually physical education with health and coaching endorsements, so this year, I really pushed towards that dream of coaching college athletes because I knew I wanted to play a huge part in fellow female athletes’ lives.”

At Wartburg, Berglund earned All-American Rivers Conference honors three times. She also was named Second Team All-Region this past year. She made three NCAA Tournament appearances with the Knights (there was no tournament in 2020) and was a part of the ARC regular season champion team in 2020 as well.

Jeremy Reinert, the current head women’s soccer coach, explained how it was just a great fit for her to be a part of and make a difference for the team.

“She’s been in our league for the last four seasons and had lots of success both individually and as a team, so she understands what it takes to win at the Division III level and the work rate that you’ve got to put in,” said Reinert, “It just feels like a good fit for her and for us.”

Along with playing, Berglund was an assistant coach in the Wartburg soccer office, was a volunteer assistant coach at Denver High School and worked summer youth camps with her former club team, Vision Soccer Academy.

Berglund will start this June and will be joining the Storm staff for the upcoming 2023 fall season.