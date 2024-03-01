The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

by Advocacy, Community, Education and Support (ACES), Special to The Simpsonian • March 1, 2024

Dear Editor, We write in response to an article published February 14, 2024, in The Simpsonian titled, “No disabled students need apply:...

by Maggie Fitzpatrick, Staff Reporter • February 28, 2024

In my previous review of the late-night show "After Midnight", I stated that comedian Matt Walsh, who was a guest on the show, is “a prominent...

by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingFebruary 28, 2024

“The Show”: a women’s soccer podcast

by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Kyrsten Rehberg
Reinert and Berglund saw this podcast as a way to attract an audience in the off-season for more support during their season.

The head women’s soccer coach, Jeremy Reinert, recently started recording his new podcast, “The Show,” right here on campus. 

Reinert had the idea of starting a podcast for the last three years. For a long time, he was looking for someone to be the voice so he could remain behind the scenes. 

Last fall, Reinert taught a class and asked if any of his students would want to be the voice, he also asked the women’s soccer team, but no one seemed interested. 

Katie Berglund was hired in June of last year as the assistant women’s soccer coach. Coach Reinert briefly mentioned the podcast to her during last season but nothing came of it until after the season when the coaches had more time. 

Initially, Rienert was not interested in hosting the podcast at all, but with Berglund being interested, he “felt that [they] could do it in tandem where it wasn’t just my voice, we could share that load a little bit.” 

Reinert found that Berglund was a “natural fit for someone that could cohost.” 

“The Show” is currently on Spotify, but they are hoping to add it to more platforms.  New episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays. Promotions can be found on the Women’s soccer social media platforms.

The podcast was created to expand the program. According to Berglund, it is a “great tool to give the audience and listeners the chance to truly see Simpson’s Women’s soccer in a different lens outside of just who they are on the soccer field.” 

Reinert and Berglund wanted to be able to share the stories of their players and they wanted to continue to build support on campus and within the community for their program. They saw this podcast as a way to attract an audience in the off-season for more support during their season.

Although they are trying to gain support in their off-season, the hope is still to continue recording and posting episodes consistently. 

So far, both coaches believe that the podcast is off to a good start. They have been able to reach different audiences, including alumni, current players, possible recruits and their parents, as well as receiving a lot of feedback from the coach’s own family and friends. 

“I think we’re finding our way, trying to figure out what the voice is going to be,” Reinert said. 

He found it to be easiest when they had guest speakers so it was less of the coaches talking and more hearing from those guests. 

When they started planning for a podcast, the coaches did some research on what equipment was needed. They found that there was already a set up on campus that they were able to utilize which has been very helpful. They are six episodes into the podcast without any investments into equipment or studio space. 

“For those that haven’t given ‘The Show’ a chance, give it atleast one opportunity because you can gain a deeper understanding and knowledge of who our girls are outside of just Simpson Women’s soccer,” Berglund said. “Get to know us coaches on a different level outside of soccer as well and overall just understand that were all people involved with a lot of things outside of the soccer program.”
