Results of 2018 Iowa midterms

Iowans took to the polls Tuesday to narrowly re-elect Gov. Kim Reynolds to her first full term as governor. Her election also marks the first time Iowa has elected a woman to the position.

Voters also decided who will represent them in the Iowa Legislature, U.S. Congress and several other state and local capacities.

The 2018 midterm elections will not only decide the political direction of Iowa but of the nation as a whole.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 seats in the U.S. Senate were up for grabs, along with 36 governor seats, according to CBS News.

In Iowa, polls closed at 9 p.m.

Election results:

Iowa Governor

Winner: Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds retains control of the Iowa governorship, with at least 50 percent of the vote.

1st Congressional District

Winner: Democratic challenger Abby Finkenauer, with at least 51 percent of the vote.

Finkenauer was a member of the Iowa House of Representatives for the 99th District since 2015.

2nd Congressional District

Winner: Democratic incumbent Rep. David Loebsack, with at least 56 percent of the vote.

3rd Congressional District

Winner: Democratic challenger Cindy Axne, with at least 50 percent of the vote.

4th Congressional District

Winner: Republican incumbent Steve King, with at least 49.6 percent of the vote.

Secretary of State

Winner: Republican incumbent Paul D. Pate, with at least 52 percent of the vote.

Secretary of Agriculture

Winner: Republican incumbent Mike Naig.

Iowa House District 26

Winner: Democratic incumbent Scott Ourth with at least 55 percent of the vote.

Iowa Senate District 13

Winner: Republican incumbent Julian Garret with at least 56 percent of the vote.

Election results based on reporting by KCCI News and The Des Moines Register.

