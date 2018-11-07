Cindy Axne defeats Rep. David Young

Democrat Cindy Axne won the election for U.S. Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, beating Republican incumbent David Young.

Her win, along with that of Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, marks the first time Iowa has had women serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am so honored and humbled to be standing here as your next representative for the third congressional district,” Axne said in her acceptance speech.

In her speech, Axne talked about how her campaign was always about the people of Iowa. She emphasized the fact that she did not take any money from corporations and claimed she would vote for anything that would help Iowans.

Axne grew up on the southside of Des Moines and spent the summers on her grandparent’s farm in Warren County. Axne went to college at the University of Iowa and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She later attended Northwestern University to get her MBA in business administration and management and marketing.

From 2005 to 2014, Axne worked for the State of Iowa, working with over 20 state agencies deliver government services.

“When Cindy goes to Washington, her top priority will be putting Iowa families to work in good-paying jobs. She’ll level the playing field by raising wages, addressing unfair trade deals that put our workers at risk, protecting our unions and promoting Main Street over Wall Street,” her campaign website says.

Axne has promised to fight for equal pay legislation for women. She also wants to maintain and improve the Affordable Care Act and prevent companies from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions.

Axne believes that the U.S. needs to reform its immigration system.

“Cindy is ready to work with Democrats and Republicans in order to pass a bipartisan immigration reform that will strengthen border security, hold employers who hire undocumented immigrants accountable, provide a pathway to citizenship for individuals who pay their taxes and don’t have a criminal record, and crackdown on violent crime,” her website says.

Axne will be sworn in to start her term as U.S. Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District on Jan. 3.

“I am very excited for Cindy Axne’s historic win. I know she will represent the district very well in Washington D.C.,” said junior political science and history major Abby Schulte. “I know that she’ll fight for education and health care and will effectively work across the aisle to create positive change.”