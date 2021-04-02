Simpson announces new opportunity for students to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Simpson College announced this morning that it will be working with the City of Indianola and Hy-Vee Pharmacy to offer a COVID-19 vaccine event.

The event will take place on April 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive-in or walk-up event will begin at the Memorial Park parking lot at the intersection of North G St. and W Euclid Ave. and continues on W Euclid toward the City Pool parking lot. The event will be open to Simpson students, faculty and staff as well as the Indianola Community.

According to the email, there will be 1000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible.

All those who wish to be vaccinated must have an appointment, registered in advance through this Hy-Vee link.

In order to receive the vaccine, students will need to print off and complete the attached consent form and provide a photocopy of the front and back of their insurance card. If students do not have health insurance, you must provide a photocopy of their driver’s license.

A second dose will be required in three weeks. Simpson will be holding a clinic to administer the second dose on Thursday, April 29.

Simpson is also looking for volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers need to be at least 18-year-old You can register at this link.