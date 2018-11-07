Reynolds elected to first full term

Gov. Kim Reynolds won her first full term as governor in a close race with Fred Hubbell. In doing so, she made Iowa history by becoming the first woman elected as governor.

“I love Iowa,” Reynolds said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you Iowa, what an honor.”

Reynolds became the first female governor on May 24, 2017, after former Gov. Terry Branstad became the U.S. ambassador to China. She previously served as Clarke County treasurer, state senator and lieutenant governor under Branstad.

Her top priorities are “creating good-paying jobs, cutting taxes, investing in public schools, and increasing opportunity in every part of Iowa,” according to her campaign website.

Reynolds has worked to make Iowa a national leader in STEM education. She has also worked on economic development trade missions in Asia and Europe and to increase exports and foreign investments.

After the Iowa Senate reduced higher education funding last legislative session, but Reynolds worked to implement Future Ready, an initiative that created a grant program for college and university students who are studying for a high-demand job, The Gazette reported in March.

“I’m really excited about Reynolds’ win tonight,” said freshman Anna Senneff, a Reynolds’ campaign volunteer. “Early results had Hubbell in the lead, but Kim closed the gap at the last minute.”

“Even though Republicans lost the House, we did very well elsewhere,” Senneff added. “From a state-level perspective, Republicans did retain the 4th District House seat. I’m optimistic about the direction Iowa is headed after this election.”