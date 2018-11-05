Your brief guide to voting on Tuesday

The midterm election is just one day away. Especially for first-time voters, knowing how to go about voting is just as important as being informed about which candidate for whom you’ll be voting.

The pre-registration date has already passed for voting in Tuesday’s election, but registering on Election Day, or same-day registration, is allowed in Iowa. The requirements for doing so involve going to the correct polling place and providing valid identification and proof of address. This is done to prove who you are and showing that you are at the correct polling place for your address.

Students living on campus can request a copy of their lease agreement from Student Development to show their proof of residency at the polls. The Student Development office will be open until 7 p.m. for students on Election Day.

Finding the correct polling place for your precinct can sometimes be difficult—especially for college students who may be unaware of what precinct they should go to. Therefore, it is beneficial to find out the location for your precinct’s polling place before Election Day to make sure you arrive on time without confusion.

Students living in Pi Beta Phi, Delta Delta Delta, Barker, Kresge, Colonial, Washington, Station Square or La Casa Unida are in Precinct 2. Their polling place is the Warren County Administration Building, located right across from Smith Chapel and Carver at 301 N. Buxton St.

Students living in Kappa Theta Psi, Alpha Tao Omega, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Lambda Chi Alpha, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Buxton, Picken, Weinman, Detroit, Performing Art House, Carver House, or the Women’s Resource Center are in Precinct 3. Their polling place is the Community of Christ Church located at 1609 W Euclid St.

Students living in Hamilton House or Clinton Apartments are in Precinct 5. Their polling place is the Masonic Hall located at 1606 Highway 92.

Knowing when to vote also matters: The voting polls for Iowa’s 2018 general election will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

According to an email Vote Everywhere Ambassador Danielle Bates sent to students on Friday: “Volunteers will be driving shuttles to the polling places for Precinct 3 and 5 from 8am – 9:30am; 11:30am – 1:30pm; and 4pm – 9pm. Shuttles will pick-up and drop-off students at the loading dock on the back (west) side of Kent.”

For new voters, knowing what the ballot will look like is also beneficial before going to cast their vote. The general election ballot for Warren County this year will appear as follows:

Voting is an important part of being an engaged citizen. And after you have cast your vote on Nov. 6, don’t forget to grab your “I voted” sticker.