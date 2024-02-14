The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 2/14/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingFebruary 14, 2024

After 40 years of working in higher education and nine years at Simpson, Vice President of Student Development and Planning Heidi Levine has announced her retirement.
Heidi Levine announces retirement, leaves a legacy to marvel
by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager • February 14, 2024

Heidi Levine, the vice president of student development and planning, has been in school since 1964. Since first stepping foot into the world...

The Storm competed at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Saturday, Feb. 3, and set program records on floor and bars. While the team placed third, they were just marks away from beating Centenary. The meet was shown on ESPN+.
Making history on ESPN+
by Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Layout Editor • February 14, 2024

The Simpson women’s gymnastics team continues making history in their second season as a team. For the first time, the meet they competed at...

Kiya Koda Humane Society: A Lifeline for Simpson College and the Community

by Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Kiya+Koda+is+a+centerpiece+of+many+Simpson+students+experience.
Photo submitted to the Simpsonian
Kiya Koda is a centerpiece of many Simpson student’s experience.

In the heart of Simpson College’s hometown lies a beacon of hope and compassion: the Kiya Koda Animal Shelter. Nestled amidst the businesses on Jefferson, this sanctuary serves as a haven for four-legged friends in need and plays an integral role in the Simpson College community.

Founded with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals, Kiya Koda stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of its staff and volunteers. The non-profit, no-kill shelter has many Simpson volunteers and adoptees.

For Simpson College, Kiya Koda is more than just an animal shelter — it’s a pillar of support and an embodiment of the college’s core values. Students, faculty, and staff alike actively engage with the shelter through various initiatives, fostering a culture of empathy and service within the campus community. Junior Kylie Rae Torres, has volunteered many hours at the shelter for service hours and just for fun.

“I volunteered for my Wesleyan Service scholarship, and I chose to do it at Kiya Koda because it was a boost of serotonin to be around animals and give them much-needed attention,” she said. “I volunteered during finals week so it helped me with the stress of exams, and in return, I helped out the non-profit by just spending time with the animals.”

One such initiative is the ongoing volunteer program, where students devote their time and energy to caring for the shelter residents. 

Whether it’s walking dogs, socializing with cats or assisting in administrative tasks, these volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of the animals and the smooth functioning of the shelter. It is quite easy to volunteer with just a simple form on their website.

Beyond the campus borders, Kiya Koda extends its reach to the broader Indianola community, offering various services and programs aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and animal welfare, the shelter actively advocates for the well-being of all creatures, great and small. On their website, their mission is “to find loving, safe homes for these precious pets.”

The shelter has been the source of many Simpson students finding a pet for their time at college. 

A first-year student, Jeri Eisbrenner, adopted their furry friend from Kiya Koda this past semester. Eisbrenner started out volunteering for the shelter as well when they unexpectedly bonded with Sybil, the cat.

“Whenever I would play with her, she would fall asleep in my lap, and whenever I had to leave, she would scream at the bars of her cage,” they said. “I was already searching for an ESA [emotional support animal], and everything just worked out perfectly for us,” they said.

However, the journey of Kiya Koda has not been without its challenges. 

Like many non-profit organizations, the shelter grapples with limited resources and relies heavily on donations and community support to sustain its operations. Despite these challenges, the unwavering commitment of its supporters and volunteers continues to propel Kiya Koda forward, ensuring that its doors remain open to those in need.

As Simpson College continues to uphold its commitment to service and community engagement, Kiya Koda stands as a shining example of the profound impact that a compassionate initiative can have on both individuals and communities. 

Through its tireless efforts and unwavering dedication, the shelter not only transforms the lives of animals but also enriches the fabric of Simpson College and the greater Indianola community.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Punch 9 for Harold Washington
Punch 9 for Harold Washington
Simpson Productions brought in guest artist, Kellie Motter. Motter is playing the role of Lucy in “The Telephone”. Jillian Wells is playing Madame Flora (Baba) in “The Medium”.
Simpson Productions prepares for “The Telephone” and “The Medium”
Alyssa Beckwith served mocktails at her alcohol safety program presentation.
The CAs became RAs for three days. Here are some takeaways
Stormoen was hired to meet with Greek house presidents, community advisors and regular members to formulate plans for the best practices within the area, including recruitment and advertisement.
Welcome to Simpson, Jessica Stormoen
To celebrate Carver, Simpson is hosting a three-day celebration for the Indianola community that is free and open to the public.
Simpson, City of Indianola, to host George Washington Carver events in February
For years, the house remained empty after it was given by the Carpenter family. In 2021, the Simpson College Board of Trustees funded a $250,000 renovation to modernize and update the long-standing traditional home.
The Sigler House gets a makeover
More in Indianola News
Alondra Valdivia welcomes anyone and everyone to her family’s new store: La Tiendita.
Indianola community welcome La Tiendita
Jay Byers was named to be the 25th president of Simpson College on May 12 at a Board of Trustees meeting. He will officially take the office on Aug. 1.
New college president named: Byers to lead Storm
Incumbent Mayor Pamela Pepper and mayoral candidate Stephanie Erickson addressed community concerns and discussed Indianola’s future.
Indianola community hears from mayoral special election candidates in forum
Des Moines man arrested after high-speed chase through campus
Des Moines man arrested after high-speed chase through campus
New Bird scooters available for Indianola residents.
Fleet of Bird E-scooters takes Indianola by storm
Photo courtesy of Simpson College
Simpson announces new opportunity for students to receive COVID-19 vaccine
More in News
BSU will be hosting several events to celebrate Black History month, including a glow party and an open mic night.
What BSU's about
“I feel like theres quite a few of us, not just us alone, who have financial burdens that we cant really pay for another person, but we also we cant really pay to have this extra space like just be extra,” Curley said. “But we also don’t want to bring a problem into the room.”
Move in or move out: A housing consolidation crisis
Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department. How do students feel about the addition?
Tumbling or stumbling?
“I’ve been reminding people and myself that truly Simpson security was not at fault,” Ladage said. “Simpson students were supposed to be able to jump the line and have access to the atrium regardless of if they were protesting so long as it was peaceful.”
Protest shut down at Trump rally
The sub-zero temperatures across Iowa are getting the best of Simpsons residence halls and academic buildings.
Students are freezing: The negative temps are getting the best of Simpson
SGA president Sarah Roberts (left) and Vice president Ilianna Murphy (right) with Simpson College president Jay Byers (middle)
Introducing SGA's new leadership
About the Contributor
Kennedey Clark, Staff Reporter

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest