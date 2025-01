Aries: Challenge yourself to be quiet.

Taurus: It’s time to make that call.

Gemini: We listen and we don’t judge?

Cancer: You’re never going to be ready. Just go for it.

Leo: Maybe next time…

Virgo: Phone face down on the table. Now.

Libra: Open a book. Maybe even your textbook.

Scorpio: Don’t you have homework to do?

Sagittarius: Take a self care day.

Capricorn: Be honest with yourself first.

Aquarius: Revisit your New Year’s resolution.

Pieces: Some fresh air would do you some good.