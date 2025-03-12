The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Your sign, your bird

by Kenzie Van Haaften, Editor-in-chief
March 12, 2025
Aries: You are a Goose! You silly little guy. You may seem innocent and carefree, but you are ready to attack anyone who gets too close. Stay silly you little terror.

Taurus: You are a Pelican! Some may overlook you, saying you are basic; but the real ones know you are classic.

Gemini: You are the American Woodcock! This little guy is goofy, down to the way he walks. Keep your whimsy and meep around.

Cancer: You are a Kiwi! You may be built a little strange, but you are still a fan favorite. Your screams do haunt the forests though… Maybe fix that.

Leo: You are a Peacock! You love to show off your personality through your outfits. While some may be misses, we always appreciate your attempt.

Virgo: You are a Hummingbird! You are beautiful, but a little all over the place. You flit from idea to idea with little transition. Try to relax over break.

Libra: You are a Putu. You may look cute and harmless, but your scream haunts people’s nightmares. You are secretly very strange; in a Tim Burton kind of way.

Scorpio: You are a Rockhopper Penguin! You may look like a disheveled old man, but you are very sweet. Maybe you even like to surf…

Sagittarius: You are a Vulture. You have a habit of complaining and bringing down the mood. Try to be more positive in the upcoming weeks for yourself and those around you.

Capricorn: You are a Shoebill Stork. You freak. You intimidate others and make others in the room uncomfortable. Fix yourself.

Aquarius: You are a Pigeon! You may be simple, but you are full of joy. You take every as a new adventure. Just maybe don’t eat that fry on the ground; you don’t know where it has been.

Pisces: You are an Owl! You are full of wisdom and advice. You may be a little ominous on the outside, but you are loyal and true.

