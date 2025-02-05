The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian

Horoscopes

by MJ Klinzman, Guest Writer
February 5, 2025
Aries: Your passion is inspirational; don’t beat yourself up over missed opportunities.

Taurus: Moving forward is hard. Try leaning on others– they will catch you.

Gemini: You hear the positive things people say about you, but you should believe them
too.

Cancer: Put some of the energy you spend on others into yourself. You are worth it.

Leo: Slow down and relax. Life is not a race.

Virgo: Sometimes your rationality gets in the way. It’s okay to act on emotion.

Libra: Perfection is nice, but learning from chaos is beautiful.

Scorpio: You hold yourself to an impossible standard– it’s okay to falter sometimes.

Sagittarius: Be loud. Stop making yourself smaller to appease others.

Capricorn: Look for the little ways people say ‘I love you.’ You’ll find them abundant.

Aquarius: You’re not the odd one out. You just haven’t found the right people yet.

Pisces: Don’t let your dreams run away from you. Idealism is okay in small doses.

