Horoscopes

Aries: It may be close to Aries’ season, but it’s not here yet. Tone it down a notch.

Taurus: My sweet angel, please fix your sleep schedule. It’s midterms.

Gemini: As Smash Mouth said, “The years start coming and they don’t stop coming”.

Cancer: Get a new plant. You’ve earned it.

Leo: Something is coming.

Virgo: Enjoy the sun! You’ve been stuck in your room for too long.

Libra: You may be surrounded by chaos, but do not fret; for the calm always comes after the storm.

Scorpio: Things are changing. You are changing. It may be scary, but it may open a new door.

Sagittarius: Hunker down. There is always more to come.

Capricorn: Phone on the table, now!

Aquarius: Find a dog to pet. You need it right now.

Pisces: Do some parallel playtime with your friends. You both need it.