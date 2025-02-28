The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Horoscopes

by Kenzie Van Haaften, Editor-in-chief
February 26, 2025
Horoscopes

Aries: It may be close to Aries’ season, but it’s not here yet. Tone it down a notch.

Taurus: My sweet angel, please fix your sleep schedule. It’s midterms.

Gemini: As Smash Mouth said, “The years start coming and they don’t stop coming”.

Cancer: Get a new plant. You’ve earned it.

Leo: Something is coming.

Virgo: Enjoy the sun! You’ve been stuck in your room for too long.

Libra: You may be surrounded by chaos, but do not fret; for the calm always comes after the storm.

Scorpio: Things are changing. You are changing. It may be scary, but it may open a new door.

Sagittarius: Hunker down. There is always more to come.

Capricorn: Phone on the table, now!

Aquarius: Find a dog to pet. You need it right now.

Pisces: Do some parallel playtime with your friends. You both need it.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes: Tough Love: What the Signs Need to Hear This Week
Horoscopes: Tough Love: What the Signs Need to Hear This Week
According to your Zodiac sign, what Muppet are you?
According to your Zodiac sign, what Muppet are you?
Horoscopes: What Can Your Iconic Movie Character Teach You?
Horoscopes: What Can Your Iconic Movie Character Teach You?
About the Contributor
Kenzie Van Haaften
Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter