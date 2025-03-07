Horoscopes as RuPaul’s Drag Race quotes

Aries: Good god, girl, get a grip.
Taurus: This is not RuPaul’s best friends race!
Gemini: Did you or did you not come for me? I’ll take my answer in the parking lot.
Cancer: Am I the drama?
Leo: Good luck! And don’t f**k it up.
Virgo: Let me ask you a very fair question, what do you do successfully? Quickly.
Libra: What you wanna do isn’t necessarily what you’re gonna do
Scorpio: If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?
Sagittarius: Keep your eyes on the stars… you’ll never be one
Capricorn: The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption!
Aquarius: If you stay ready, you ain’t got to get ready.
Pisces: Backrolls?!