Horoscopes as RuPaul’s Drag Race quotes

Aries: Good god, girl, get a grip.

Taurus: This is not RuPaul’s best friends race!

Gemini: Did you or did you not come for me? I’ll take my answer in the parking lot.

Cancer: Am I the drama?

Leo: Good luck! And don’t f**k it up.

Virgo: Let me ask you a very fair question, what do you do successfully? Quickly.

Libra: What you wanna do isn’t necessarily what you’re gonna do

Scorpio: If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?

Sagittarius: Keep your eyes on the stars… you’ll never be one

Capricorn: The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption!

Aquarius: If you stay ready, you ain’t got to get ready.

Pisces: Backrolls?!